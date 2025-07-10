Christian Cage to be officially removed from his tag team title match at AEW All In? Exploring Collision possibility

The Hurt Syndicate will defend its AEW World Tag Title in a three-way tag team match at All In. The bout will see Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley take on The Patriarchy and JetSpeed.

On this week's Dynamite, all the stars involved in the match came to blows. It started with the "Talky Talk" segment between The Hurt Syndicate's MJF and Mark Briscoe that quickly turned physical, compelling The Salt of the Earth's teammates to come out. However, before the Syndicate could get involved, Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight showed up.

The Patriarchy, led by Christian Cage, also appeared to pick up the pieces from the brawl. Shortly after, an eight-man tag team match was announced for Collision. Cage, Nick Wayne, and FTR will team up to face JetSpeed and The Outrunners. The heels were even seen backstage discussing the match. In a shocking twist, the former Revival could attack their teammates to steal their spot at All In.

FTR could assault Cage and Nick Wayne on Collision and injure them as part of the storyline. Subsequently, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood could insert themselves into the World Tag Team match at All In, replacing The Patriarchy. This could lay the foundation for the rumored reunion of Cope and Christian Cage and a high-profile feud between FTR and the legendary tag team.

Unfortunate update on Cope and Christian Cage's potential reunion in AEW

Ever since Cope joined AEW, it has been widely speculated that fans would eventually get to see the reunion of one of the most legendary tag teams in pro wrestling. Many want The Rated-R Superstar to realign with Christian Cage for a final run. However, a recent report on Cope, who has been absent from All Elite Wrestling TV since Dynasty this year, has seemingly thrown a wrench in the works.

Wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp, speaking on Fightful's Backstage Report Podcast, reported that there were no active plans around Cope's return to AEW.

"Cope was originally discussed to come back, like, over a month ago. And then he’s been just sitting on the sidelines with no program for AEW All In as of now,” Sapp said. [H/T: Ringside News]

With Cope now not expected to compete at All In, fans continue to wait with bated breath for his impending return to All Elite Wrestling.

