Claudio Castagnoli to turn on Jon Moxley and reunite with debuting former WWE Superstar in AEW? Exploring the possibility

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli might be on the verge of a monumental betrayal on Jon Moxley and could reunite with former WWE Superstar Chris Hero, who has recently signed with the company.

Castagnoli's wrestling journey has seen its fair share of success, particularly during his time in Ring of Honor as part of a tag team, the Kings of Wrestling. Alongside Chris Hero, the duo held the Ring of Honor tag team titles for an impressive year-long reign.

Hero's unexpected release from WWE in 2020 came as a surprise to many. However, he recently signed with AEW as a coach.

Tony Khan confirmed that he has been actively persuading Chris Hero to make a comeback to wrestling. This could lead to a possible reunion between Castagnoli and Hero in the promotion.

Considering the history between the two, it could lead to a scenario where Castagnoli betrays Moxley, ousting him from the Blackpool Combat Club and crowning himself as the new leader of the group. Adding Hero to the mix would undoubtedly create a captivating dynamic within AEW.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero(The Kings of Wrestling),during their first reign as Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions back in 2006 Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero(The Kings of Wrestling),during their first reign as Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions back in 2006 https://t.co/NKC4CjEL0c

The chemistry between the two is undeniable, and their past success suggests that they could make a significant impact on AEW's roster.

Former WWE star Chris Hero recently confirmed he has not retired

Chris Hero, who hasn't wrestled since his WWE release in 2020, has confirmed that he is not retired and is actively waiting for the right opportunity to return to the ring.

In an interview with Fightful Wrestling, Hero dismissed retirement rumors and emphasized that if he was truly retired, there would have been a grand celebration or ceremony.

"If I was retired there would have been some kind of a celebration, a ceremony, a festival. A week-long, month-long thing. No, I'm not retired. I'm currently inactive. I just can't stay away from wrestling in any way. So as I bide my time and wait for the right thing to come back for and start having matches again, I have kept pretty active," Hero said.

cozy superkick ♻️ @cozysuperkick The Legion explodes for Chris Hero and Tozawa at the 2010 Battle of Los Angeles. #PWG The Legion explodes for Chris Hero and Tozawa at the 2010 Battle of Los Angeles. #PWG https://t.co/j9OvQrMti1

Hero's recent statement confirms that he is gearing up for a wrestling comeback. The potential involvement of his former tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli, in AEW, adds to the excitement surrounding their reunion.

Do you want to see Chris Hero join Blackpool Combat Club? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes