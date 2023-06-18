CM Punk to betray FTR and form his own version of The Shield with 2 possibly debuting ex-WWE stars?

CM Punk is set to return to AEW tonight and main event the first-ever Collision show when he teams up with FTR. However, recent developments could be pointing at the former world champ betraying his good friends for a new supergroup.

The trio, affectionately known as CMFTR, will take on the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe. Despite many being excited about the former AEW Champion's comeback, it is still unknown how the wider audience will react to his return. Now may be the perfect time to turn CM Punk heel and feed into the boos he will likely receive going forward.

CM Punk was the rumored mastermind behind The Shield's debut in WWE. So, it makes sense to have him form his version of the group by joining forces with two possible debutants.

Chris Hero (known as Kassius Ohno in WWE) is reportedly going to be present at the Collision premiere. Hero was rumored to have been an initial member of The Shield before Roman Reigns was added to the stable.

Teffo @Teffo_01 The man CM Punk suggested as the third member of The Shield is backstage today for #AEWCollision The man CM Punk suggested as the third member of The Shield is backstage today for #AEWCollision 👀 https://t.co/DxRZZcGQYH

Ryback has also teased returning to the ring and signing with AEW to make it happen. The Big Guy recently stated that he wants to resolve any ongoing issues he has with CM Punk from their shared time in WWE.

Putting two and two together, Ryback and Hero could debut on tonight's Collision as masked assailants to help The Second City Saint turn his back on the current Tag Team Champions. This will not only create intrigue for future episodes but also build up to a spectacular reveal once their identities are revealed.

CM Punk still has unresolved tension with The Elite

Despite his reemergence in AEW, the tension between CM Punk and The Elite seems to have not fully died down yet. Many fans want to see this saga unfold on-screen, and Tony Khan stands to make a lot of money if he can make this happen.

This is another reason to give The Voice of the Voiceless his own stable to go up against the quartet of Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Cm Punk did reach out the Elite about apologising for the brawl out but, he hasn’t heard anything back from them Cm Punk did reach out the Elite about apologising for the brawl out but, he hasn’t heard anything back from them https://t.co/JVsFsjIT6r

While Tony Khan might be trying his best to keep the Brawl Out parties away from each other, it is all but inevitable that they will collide at some point down the line. Perhaps the seeds for this will be planted on tonight's show.

