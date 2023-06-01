CM Punk could bring back former female WWE Superstar with him on AEW return 

In less than three weeks CM Punk is set to make his much-anticipated AEW return. But will he come alone or could he bring with him a former WWE Superstar?

The female star in question is Serena Deeb. The former NWA World Women's Champion was last seen in AEW back in 2022. She showed up on an episode of Dark: Elevation back in October and emerged victorious against Haley J.

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that the inaugural episode of the promotion's brand-new show will feature the self-proclaimed Best in the World CM Punk.

Both the Second City Saint and Deeb had previously worked together in WWE along with Luke Gallows. They called themselves the Straight Edge Society. Back in 2010 when the faction made its debut, it was one of the top heel factions in the business.

With that being said, it makes more sense for Punk to return as a heel. The fans have already seen him as a babyface, he was one of the most popular babyfaces in the promotion. But towards the end of his initial run, his performance seemed to have become stale.

Now, with the backstage brawl and his suspension in mind, it is understandable if multiple stars hold a grudge against the Second City Saint. Thus, he could show up as a bad guy and despite having the fans behind him, playing the role of a heel allows him to cheat his way to victory.

Deeb would be a perfect partner to help him in his second coming. Maybe as the two progress, they could recruit more stars to strengthen up their faction.

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo reacted to the return of CM Punk

After Tony Khan announced the return of CM Punk, multiple superstars reacted to the announcement. One such star is former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo.

The 33-year-old star claimed that both he and the Second City Saint have a lot in common.

"I have something similar with this guy!!! #AEWCollision 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar KENTA also teased his return to AEW to confront CM Punk claiming to be free on the 17th of this month.

Would you like to see The Straight Edge Society be reformed in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

