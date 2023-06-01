Former WWE Superstar drops hint of AEW return after CM Punk's comeback is officially announced

Following the official announcement of CM Punk's comeback, former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo dropped a major hint about his potential return to AEW.

Tony Khan recently confirmed that Punk would be making his highly anticipated return at AEW Collision on June 17th in Chicago, Illinois. The news of Punk's return has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, prompting various reactions from wrestling personalities. Among them is former WWE Superstar Andrade, who wasted no time in expressing his excitement on Twitter.

Reacting to this groundbreaking news, Andrade took to Twitter to express his excitement.

"I have something similar with this guy!!! #AEWCollision," Andrade wrote.

This cryptic message has sent fans into a frenzy, speculating about a potential alliance or feud between Andrade and Punk.

Interestingly, reports have emerged that CM Punk specifically requested the involvement of FTR and Andrade El Idolo on Collision. While details surrounding their roles remain limited, it appears that Punk has a vision for these talents in his grand return.

Andrade has been out of in-ring action since September 2022 due to an injury. However, he is expected to make a full comeback soon. Fans are eagerly anticipating his return, and it is possible that he will cross paths with former WWE Champion on the new show.

Update on AEW star Andrade's in-ring return

Andrade El Idolo is gearing up for his return at the upcoming Collision show. He underwent surgery in late November to repair a torn pec, ensuring his readiness for the event.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade would be able to make a comeback in time for the launch of All Elite Wrestling's new show.

"Andrade El Idolo underwent surgery in late November to repair a torn pec, so he could be ready by the launch of AEW Collision and if not, would be ready within a month or so after the launch."

Prior to his absence, Andrade was involved in a public Twitter feud with Sammy Guevara, which led to speculation about a physical altercation and subsequent suspension.

However, Andrade has personally confirmed his return and ready to compete again.

