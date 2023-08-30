CM Punk must face former WWE Superstar in first-time-ever match upon his return from suspension

CM Punk's most recent suspension will see him miss AEW programming for some time. While this is sad news for the "Real" World Champion and his supporters, it does open up the door for a first-time-ever match once he returns.

The AEW All In backstage incident with Jack Perry has captured headlines around the world, and while there is still a lot that is unknown about the altercation, it seems as though both Punk and Perry will suffer suspensions as a result.

One rumor that emerged from this series of events is that The Second City Saint was almost involved in another fight at All In, this time with Miro. Thankfully, these rumors have since been debunked, and it turns out Punk and The Redeemer were simply partaking in some friendly banter.

With the two top stars of Collision seemingly on good terms behind the scenes, perhaps the events of All In and subsequent reports could be used to create a blockbuster program between them. The fans in the know will quickly catch on to the hidden Easter Egg, while more casual fans will be graced with an exciting bout.

More so, CM Punk and Miro have shared a locker room in both WWE and AEW but have hardly crossed paths. It will be interesting to witness what sort of magic these two veterans can come up in the ring.

Will CM Punk return to AEW?

While Miro may be an ideal opponent for CM Punk once he is done serving his suspension, that hinges on The Straight Edge Superstar actually returning to AEW.

The latest reports indicate that Punk's relationship with Tony Khan may be on the rocks, and while they have been able to sort out their differences in the past, the recent controversy at All In may be the straw that broke the camel's back.

Punk is expected to miss several weeks of AEW programming, including the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in his hometown of Chicago.

With an internal investigation still underway surrounding the physical altercation with Jack Perry, it is a real possibility that fans may have seen the last of The Voice of the Voiceless in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

