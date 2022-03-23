3 reasons CM Punk's AEW return outclassed Edge's WWE comeback and 2 reasons it didn't

AEW's CM Punk and WWE's Edge have drawn parallels in their respective wrestling comebacks. The two were major stars a decade ago but left the industry under unfortunate circumstances. Edge was forced to retire due to a career-ending neck injury back in 2011, while CM Punk left WWE under a cloud of controversy after falling out with management in 2014.

The Second City Saint and Rated-R Superstar kept themselves busy with their extended time away from the business. Whether it's acting, mixed martial arts, or starting a family, it seemed like both Punk and Edge had moved on from pro-wrestling entirely.

Edge would shock the wrestling world by returning as a surprise entrant at the 2020 Royal Rumble, while CM Punk joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Both wrestlers have enjoyed significant success ever since. However, there is an argument that Punk's return has outclassed Edge's. Here are three reasons for and two against the notion.

#3. CM Punk has not been overexposed in AEW like Edge is in WWE

CM Punk is not overexposed in AEW to the extent that Edge has in WWE. Perhaps it's due to a lack of pay-per-views that the company puts out. The Straight Edge Superstar's appearances feel more important and fresher than that of Edge.

Edge has cycled through too many feuds since his return back in 2020. He's had long-drawn-out rivalries with the likes of Randy Orton and Seth Rollins. While he was contending for the world title this time last year, he has settled into a veteran role in the company at this point.

Edge is no longer the focal point of WWE, and it feels like we've barely scratched the surface of CM Punk's return.

#2. Edge has managed to evolve his character in WWE while CM Punk has remained largely the same in AEW

Edge was a beloved babyface while feuding with Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and The Miz. He transitioned into a tweener when he was gunning for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and trying to fend off Daniel Bryan at the same time.

He recently evolved his character to become a full blown maniacal heel going into his WrestleMania match with AJ Styles, with a new entrance theme to boot. The WWE Hall of Famer is definitely not relying on his past accomplishments to carry through his current run when he could have easily done so.

While CM Punk is now wrestling for a different promotion, his gimmick and presentation have remained largely the same. From the "Cult of Personality" theme song to "Pipepomb" promos, Punk has not strayed from the formula that made him successful previously.

#2. CM Punk has had more well-received rivalries than Edge since their returns

Speaking of rivalries, CM Punk overpowers Edge in this department. He has elevated every single opponent he's worked with in AEW. From Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston to MJF, all these names have benefitted from working with Punk.

The long-running storyline with MJF is an early contender for rivalry of the year and who can forget the explosive verbal encounter Punk had with Kingston. The matches have largely lived up to the hype.

In comparison, Edge's storylines have been more of a hit or miss. While his rivalry with Randy Orton started out hot, their WrestleMania 36 match was underwhelming. For every well-received storyline, such as with Seth Rollins, there are duds like his feud with The Miz.

#1. Edge has challenged for the world championships and been in more marquee matches than CM Punk

One thing that Edge has over CM Punk is that he has featured in more main event feuds and world title matches than the Chicago wrestler. Edge won the Royal Rumble match in 2021 and went on to challenge Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania. He also had a one-on-one match for the Universal Championship against the Tribal Chief at Money In The Bank.

Punk, on the other hand, hasn't featured in the world title picture since his wrestling comeback. While Hangman Page is fending off the likes of Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer and Adam Cole, the Best In The World has set about proving his value lower down the card. But to be fair, his storylines sometimes even outshadow the TNT and AEW World Championship matches. It's a testament to the former WWE Champion's drawing power.

#1. CM Punk feels like a bigger draw in wrestling than Edge right now

CM Punk's AEW debut was the biggest pro-wrestling story of 2021. Despite his seven-year absence, he remained a beloved figure by the fans who chanted his name constantly at arenas. Perhaps it was his connection to the wrestling audience or that his comeback was shrouded in improbability, but it's made fans more appreciative of his appearances.

Right now, Punk feels like a much bigger deal than Edge and has been presented as such in AEW. Edge is at the sunset of his career and is more akin to a veteran presence. Meanwhile, the Straight Edge star is a few years younger and still feels like he is in his prime.

WWE can function without Edge and he doesn't need to be in the main event scene anymore. However, it feels like AEW still needs CM Punk to elevate the main event picture. He is amidst the second run of his career and there is still a lot of unfinished business to be taken care of.

