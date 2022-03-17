"He doesn't have a weakness" – Ric Flair on top WWE Superstar

WWE legend Ric Flair praised Edge for his incredible return to the ring and said the Hall of Famer doesn't have any weaknesses.

Edge's WWE return is one of the greatest in the company's history, especially after suffering a severe injury. Since his return in 2020, the 11-time world champion has feuded with big-name stars like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair got asked by Mark Madden about Edge and what makes him a great worker. The Nature Boy thinks The Rated-R Superstar is the total package:

"He can do anything. Great talker, great in the ring, great appearance, great facials, excellent body. He doesn't have a weakness." (from 35:31 to 35:45)

Flair feels there aren't many better comeback stories than Edge in recent WWE history.

Ric Flair feels Edge is better now than he was when he retired from WWE

Ric Flair made a bold statement about Edge in a previous edition of his podcast, saying he looks better in the ring now than when he retired in 2011:

"I think Edge is better right now than when he retired. I think Edge can work a full schedule. I know his current contract does not call for that but the kid got himself in great shape, he looks good, his interviews are better now than anytime in his career."

Edge is currently in a feud with another former world champion, AJ Styles, and the two will face each other for the first time at WrestleMania 38. Their match will feature on Night 2 of The Show of Shows.

