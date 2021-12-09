Ric Flair believes WWE superstar is better right now than when he retired

The Nature Boy Ric Flair is of the opinion that The Rated-R superstar, Edge, is better right now than when he retired from the WWE.

Edge announced his retirement from WWE in 2011 due to several neck injuries. The superstar was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year. After his retirement, Edge went on to act in several movies and also took time due to becoming a father. Edge made an emotional return to the WWE in 2020 and went on to win the Royal Rumble match in 2021.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that although Edge is working a limited schedule due to his age, he can work full-time with the WWE due to his great shape right now. Ric Flair stated that Edge's interviews at this point in time are better than what they had ever been.

"I think Edge is better right now than when he retired. I think Edge can work a full schedule. I know his current contract does not call for that but the kid got himself in great shape, he looks good, his interviews are better now than anytime in his career. I just love the stuff that Edge is doing and can't get enough of it.

Ric Flair believes Edge's spear on Jeff Hardy in mid-air is one of the best stunts WWE has ever witnessed

Ric Flair stated on the Wooooo Nation's podcast that Edge's spear in their iconic Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at WrestleMania 17 was one of the best stunts ever to be performed in a WWE ring.

Ric Flair revealed that he was in shock to see the stunt and according to him, it went down as one of the best moves that the WWE Universe was a witness to.

"There are two most impressive bumps I have seen in my life. One is Foley and Undertaker with the cage and I do not mean the one on the table, the one that went through and his teeth went through his lips and all that and the other one was Edge spearing Jeff Hardy mid-air off the ladder.

At Wrestlemania 17, held in Houston, Texas, Edge had teamed up with Christian to take on The Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz in a TLC match. It was in that match that Edge had speared Jeff Hardy from a 20-foot ladder while the latter was hanging mid-air holding the titles.

