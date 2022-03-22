5 moments that cemented CM Punk's place in history

CM Punk never fit the mold of the archetypal WWE Superstar. Despite his obvious talent, nobody expected him to succeed in Vince McMahon's promotion. The Chicago native was almost fired from OVW but found a path to the main roster after Paul Heyman took him to ECW.

Once he got his break, the cream rose to the top and Punk proved on several occasions that he was truly the best in the world. He hasn't missed a beat since joining AEW either, considerably elevating the quality of the upstart promotion's product.

With that being said, here are five moments that cemented CM Punk's place in pro wrestling history:

#5 TLC Match with Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam 2009

CM Punk had an outstanding feud with Jeff Hardy

Another high-profile AEW acquisition, Jeff Hardy reached the zenith of his career during his second stint with WWE. The Charismatic Enigma was more popular with fans than ever and he was featured prominently as a main-event attraction.

The younger Hardy beat Edge at Extreme Rules 2009 to win the World Heavyweight title. However, his celebrations were cut short as CM Punk cashed in Money in the Bank and stole the championship.

The two stars had toiled in the midcard for several years and were determined to make the most of their time in the spotlight. Their feud captured the imagination of the audience from the onset as The Straight Edge Superstar was the perfect foil for Hardy, who had his struggles with substance abuse.

The best match of the feud was a TLC match at SummerSlam 2009, where Punk and Hardy headlined the show ahead of a blockbuster clash between John Cena and Randy Orton. The clash proved to be a mesmerizing affair and rewards a rewatch to this very day.

#4 Winning the WWE Championship from John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011

CM Punk was always incredibly talented but he suffered at different times due to WWE's inconsistent booking. Punk was elevated to a different stratosphere overnight after "The Pipebomb" promo, where he tore down the behind-the-scenes workings in Vince McMahon's promotion.

The culmination was a WWE Championship match against John Cena in his hometown of Chicago. Punk and Cena put on a classic for the ages in front of a rabid crowd. The visual of The Straight Edge Superstar blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon as he leaves with the coveted title remains iconic.

#3 The "Box with God" promo

The Straight Edge Superstar outdid The Rock on the microphone

CM Punk's 434-day run with the WWE Championship is fondly remembered to this day. In preparation for a program with The Rock, the Chicago native turned heel and aligned himself with long-time friend Paul Heyman. The two had incredible on-screen chemistry and were the focal point of WWE television.

During his feud with The Rock, The Straight Edge Superstar proved to be more than a match for the Attitude Era legend on the microphone. While the Fast and Furious star resorted to his tired catchphrases, Punk tore The Rock down with insightful material and outdid him.

#2 CM Punk finally returns to professional wrestling

In addition to rejuvenating professional wrestling by starting AEW, Tony Khan is also the promoter who gave the fans the return of CM Punk. In the years after his departure, wrestling fans studied The Straight Edge Superstar's every move in the hope that he'd one day return to the squared circle.

They were finally granted their wish when Punk made his AEW debut at First Dance on August 20, 2021. It was one of the most anticipated episodes of professional wrestling television in many years.

The Straight Edge Superstar hasn't missed a beat since coming back either, demonstrating his ability on the microphone and understanding of in-ring psychology regularly.

#1 Defeating MJF in a Dog Collar Match

Punk's recent feud with MJF was among the best in AEW history and will be fondly remembered for years to come. The two stars used their unparalleled skills on the microphone and were responsible for some riveting television during the last few months.

After MJF won their first encounter in The Straight Edge Superstar's hometown of Chicago, they had a blow-off Dog Collar Match at Revolution. After several twists and turns, Punk finally bested his nemesis after a babyface turn from Wardlow.

Edited by Kaushik Das