CM Punk could do the unthinkable and bring back WWE veteran out of retirement upon AEW return

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk's return to the promotion is seemingly all but confirmed if recent reports are anything to go by. With rumors that the yet-to-be-announced Saturday show will be built around Punk, it could be the best time for him to bring AJ Lee into the promotion.

AJ Lee was once one of the biggest female stars of WWE's Diva Era due to her unique persona and stellar in-ring work. During her tenure with the promotion, she won the Divas Championship on three occasions. Sadly, a neck injury resulted in her retirement in 2015.

Fans have since clamored for Lee to return to pro wrestling, and with CM Punk's influence backstage, he could facilitate his real-life partner's AEW signing. If she is not medically cleared to wrestle, Lee could make a one-off appearance with Punk or become an on-screen authority figure.

Unfortunately, AJ Lee is unlikely to come out of retirement at this stage since she is occupied with other projects. Moreover, The Second City Saint mentioned in 2021 that Lee's potential return to the ring could jeopardize her life due to the severity of her injury.

Jim Cornette believes that CM Punk's recent appearances outside of AEW were to make a point

Fans were recently shocked to hear that Punk was backstage in both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. While the star didn't appear on screen in either company, many have speculated that his visit could have had ulterior motives.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager speculated that CM Punk would have made these appearances to clarify his status to Tony Khan.

"He's basically showing Tony, 'You f**king moron, if I walk out into a goddamn parking lot, it makes news, and who else do you have on your roster that can be said that about? So smarten up, get your head out of your as*' and, in the meantime, he's having fun visiting different places in Chicago," Cornette said. [4:44 - 5:09]

CM Punk has not revealed why he showed up backstage in both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, some fans have claimed that the star knew that his visits would cause a stir online and get him trending before his rumored return.

