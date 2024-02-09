Cody Rhodes to bring in 27-year-old star in his battle against The Bloodline and The Rock? Looking at the chances

Cody Rhodes is in an uber-hot angle currently, and it all might end up being one of the biggest moments at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare is currently in a feud that includes WWE heavyweights like Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

The Rock might have crossed a line by slapping Cody Rhodes during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference after Rhodes chose to battle Reigns, possibly making it all personal between the two.

Logically, Rhodes might need backup to complete his story. While family member Dustin Rhodes has voiced his support to his half-brother Cody, there's one more name that The American Nightmare might try to rope in - the former AEW World Champion who has not been seen for a while - The Salt of the Earth, MJF.

MJF has it all to go toe-to-toe with the best in the business, and the former AEW World Champion has been in some intense and grueling matches, which has, in turn, created an organic fan following for him.

Returning to wrestling at WrestleMania would be a great idea for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. When he left Tony Khan's company, he was nursing injuries, and with a championship stint that lasted about a year, MJF seemingly needed a breather from wrestling. But months later, he might be an all-new, refreshed wrestler.

Currently this is all just mere speculation, but anything can happen in the world of wrestling.

Cody Rhodes has predicted MJF will one day join WWE

MJF has an impressive resume, he is still very young but has already been the longest AEW World Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion's history. He has all the tools to become one of the very best in the business and The American Nightmare knows that.

Cody Rhodes had once predicted that The Salt of the Earth would one day end up joining WWE:

"I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half."

Rhodes continued:

"And when he does make that jump. And I don't know when that is. But if he comes to WWE, and had to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, you have to stand across from guys like Omos, or gosh Brock Lesnar, and again I'm not shaming anyone that's not hitting the gym, but it is part of what we do now, you gotta be able to swing the bat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. But really your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I just wanna remain the friends we've become today."

Watch the entire video below:

Currently MJF's future in the business is up in the air. But joining WWE would definitely be one of his goals in the long run.

