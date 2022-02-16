5 dream opponents for former AEW star Cody Rhodes in WWE

Cody Rhodes has officially left AEW, and while the dust has hardly settled, speculation has already arisen about a jump to WWE.

Rhodes initially began at the company in 2006 as a developmental wrestler and made his television debut in 2007. He was booked as a prodigy from the start because of his second generational wrestler status.

Cody enjoyed a handful of title reigns and had many different gimmicks. Unfortunately, the star requested his release in 2016 and parted ways with WWE. Rhodes would then embark on a long journey to the Independent Circuit along with IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW.

The American Nightmare eventually left NJPW to become a founding member of AEW. Cody was the first 2-time Champion in the history of All Elite Wrestling and put many wrestlers over. If Rhodes joined WWE, who would he face first? Names like Roman Reigns pop up, but Cody has far more history than other stars.

This list will dive into some wrestlers that Cody Rhodes could have dream matches with WWE.

5. Drew McIntyre might have walked a similar path as Cody Rhodes

If Rhodes does jump to WWE, he'd have walked a very similar path to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014, and while it was a blow for the Scottish wrestler, he took a few steps back instead. McIntyre would then take a long journey through the Independent Circuit and TNA/IMPACT.

An interesting angle could be built around the journeys of both stars from and back to WWE. Drew carried WWE amid the pandemic and is seen as a hero by fans. The AEW crowd booed Rhodes, which could likely continue, leading to a classic hero vs villain story.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh