Cody Rhodes could finally have an ally against The Bloodline if 10-year wrestling veteran joins WWE

Despite the astounding hype behind Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39, he could not defeat The Tribal Chief. However, an entry of a wrestling veteran into the fray could possibly lead to Reigns finally being taken down.

The veteran is none other than Jay White.

White made his name in NJPW, emerging as one of the biggest names outside of WWE. He recently became a free agent, prompting speculation about his next destination.

A major reason for Cody's defeat was the sheer numbers advantage for Roman Reigns. At different points in the match, Reigns was helped by members of The Bloodline and Paul Heyman, enabling him to pick up the victory despite The American Nightmare's best efforts.

As such, Cody Rhodes certainly requires some proficient stars as allies. Jay White's technical skills are undeniable, making him a worthy partner of The American Nightmare. Their combined efforts could quite feasibly lead to The Tribal Chief's downfall.

While fans expected Switchblade to debut at the WrestleMania event itself, there are still plenty of ways to introduce him to the active scene. Triple H has already declared that the rivalry between Cody and Roman is far from over, leading to Jay's alliance with the former AEW star still being a possibility.

Triple H is reportedly confident about bringing Jay White to WWE

While there is no concrete evidence of what Jay White's future plans are, fans could possibly see him in the Stamford-based Promotion.

According to a recent report by WrestleVotes with GiveMeSport, Triple H and the rest of the brand are positive about signing the NJPW veteran since he is yet to join AEW.

"I heard recently from a source that the longer that Jay White doesn't show up in Jacksonville, the more confident WWE is," said WrestleVotes.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the NJPW legend.

Do you want to see Jay White in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

