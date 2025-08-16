Cope and Christian Cage may suffer a major shock despite their reunion in AEW

Cope (AKA Adam Copeland) and Christian Cage finally reunited after decades, and seemed to have decided to go back to being a duo. But the outcome may not be as smooth as they expected.

At Forbidden Door, the two legends are set to take on Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. While this may seem like a mismatch, seeing as they are one of the most legendary tag teams of all time, their lack of chemistry may show, due to it being 14 years since their last tag team match together.

In case they take the win, they could find themselves in another confrontation with FTR, whom Cope still has a score to settle with. But another tag team could emerge and take them out. This would be the reuniting Jurassic Express.

Christian Cage's sudden face turn might not sit right with everyone

Christian Cage may not fully be a face yet, as he still has his same snarky attitude despite siding with his long-time friend. His current enemies could use that against him, as a way to remind him that he has done several terrible things as a heel.

Jack Perry and Luchasaurus could be the ones to remind him of this, given how badly they both were treated by him. The latter never got his chance to turn on Christian and get his revenge, and now would be a great moment to do so.

He could bait the veteran into thinking he was still loyal to him. His siding with The Scapegoat would make a lot of sense in this area, given that Perry was also a victim of his. This would be long-term storytelling at its best.

Both of them were seemingly dropped by their respective factions

Both Luchasaurus and Jack Perry have been inactive in AEW for different reasons for quite some time now. The former has been out due to health issues, but is in better condition now, while Perry has not been on AEW TV without any substantial cause, and no plans are seemingly set for him.

They were both affiliated with their factions before their absence, but they have not been mentioned or referenced in any capacity by them in their absence. The Patriarchy has split up after Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian turned on Christian Cage, while The Elite is no longer active. Kazuchika Okada is now affiliated with the Don Callis Family, and The Young Bucks are on their own as they are no longer EVPs.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Jack Perry has been backstage at some recent AEW tapings. - @WrestleVotes Radio

Jurassic Express could reunite because they both find themselves in the same boat right now, seemingly abandoned by their factions.

Luchasaurus and Jack Perry may no longer have bad blood

It has been years since Christian Cage and Luchasaurus turned on Jack Perry and ended Jurassic Express for good.

Currently, the two former TNT Champions are heels in AEW. While they have not had any interactions on-screen, it would not be far-fetched for them to reunite with one another. As it stands, they may have far more similarities than they think, given that both of them have undergone major changes in demeanor.

This could bring back their willingness to work with one another, and could be a great way to bring them back as a duo. Given their great history with one another as former tag team champions, this would impact the division greatly.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's long-awaited reunion has been the talk of the town this week. But it remains to be seen whether they can work as a duo and if they'll be able to successfully take down their common enemies.

