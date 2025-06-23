Cope (fka Edge) to return to AEW as a heel and immediately replace top star at All In? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) could make his anticipated AEW return at All In and replace a major star. Fans have been anticipating the veteran's return for more than two months now.

At Dynasty 2025, Cope and FTR failed to capture the World Trios Title from The Death Riders. Following their loss, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed and assaulted the former Edge. The Rated-R Superstar has not been seen on TV since the beatdown, but he could make his return at All In 2025 and replace top AEW star Christian Cage in The Patriarchy.

Last Saturday on Collision, Christian Cage said that his goal was to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Nick Wayne as a "father and son" duo. Cage and Wayne could get a World Tag Team Title match against The Hurt Syndicate at All In 2025 if they secure a series of wins heading into the event next month.

Nick Wayne and Christian Cage could fail to capture the World Tag Team Title from Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley at All In. As a result, The Patriarchy might turn on Cage and kick him out of the group after the loss. Cope could finally return at the Texas event, and instead of helping The Patriarch, he could pull off a swerve and take over the heel faction instead.

The Rated-R Superstar's potential heel turn would be a shocking twist for fans, as there have been rumors of Cope and Cage's reunion as a tag team in AEW. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Cope's (fka Edge) anticipated reunion in AEW was reportedly nixed

Ever since Cope's AEW debut in 2023, fans have been hoping to see him reunite with his legendary tag team partner, Christian Cage. According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former Edge and Cage were set to team up for a tag match against FTR at All In 2025.

Sapp reported that he recently hadn't heard anything regarding the abovementioned match, as Cage wanted his storyline with The Patriarchy to be "fleshed out" first.

Only time will tell what The Rated-R Superstar will do at All In if he returns in time for the event.

