Cope (fka Edge) to return as a heel in AEW and align with top stars? Exploring potential twist

Cope (FKA Edge) has been absent from AEW for some time now. Could he make an impactful return by suddenly turning heel and aligning himself with a major faction?
The Rated-R Superstar has not been seen since Dynasty more than a month ago. After falling short during a match against the Death Riders for the World Trios titles, FTR turned on the veteran and brutally attacked him after the match. They hit him with multiple moves before ending things with several ConChairTos.
Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are set to be in action as they'll take on Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness this weekend at Double or Nothing. The duo also turned on Garcia, whom they once considered one of their allies, because he chose his friends over them. But they may end up finding unexpected help.
Cope could return and help FTR win this weekend. Despite them being the ones who took him out, his loyalty may force him to choose them over Garcia and Nigel. They could also play the angle of him having an epiphany and realizing that they were right all along, thus beginning Rated-FTR's run as heels.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Cope has been spotted in public amidst his AEW hiatus
The WWE Hall of Famer seems to be making the most of his time off from the company, as he was recently spotted in public. This would be one of his first appearances since Dynasty.
He was spotted at the NHL Game 7 match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers. The veteran was in attendance and was mic'd up for this game alongside popular voice actor Mike Pongracz. A video taken shows Cope going through all kinds of emotions as the Maple Leafs would eventually lose by a significant margin.
As of now, it is unclear what the timeline for the Rated-R Superstar's hiatus will be and how his booking will be moving forward. He has unfinished business with FTR, and he could end up confronting them once he makes his return.