Cope to lead AEW into new era with the next big faction inspired by WWE history? Chances explored 

Cope (FKA Edge) has a history of being in several factions over his career spanning more than three decades. Could he form the next big faction, similar to the one he was in during his time in WWE?

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar has been a part of several ominous factions, including The Brood and The Judgment Day. He has hinted at bringing out this dark side of himself at times, and he even let a part of this loose during his feud with Malakai Black last year for the TNT Championship.

This weekend at AEW Dynasty, Rated-FTR will take on the Death Riders for the AEW Trios Title. If things don't go well, this could force the veteran to make drastic changes and turn heel. He could do so at the expense of his friends, either turning on them post-match or drifting them further apart from one another, seeing as a rift has begun to form.

Ad

Trending

The 51-year-old could decide to form a group of his own, reminiscent of The Judgment Day, and one where his darker side can run rampant. One duo that stands out as his potential partners would be the Hounds of Hell, seeing as they are without a leader and have not been doing well lately. This partnership could be what both sides need, and they would fit perfectly with one another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Claudio Castagnoli made references to Cope's former WWE persona

Last night on Collision, the multi-time WWE Champion received a challenge from Claudio Castagnoli for a match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The Death Rider had an interesting play on words while cutting a promo on Copeland backstage. He claimed he was losing his "edge" and trying to cope with it, referencing two of his personas throughout his career.

Ad

"This Wednesday, I'm going to do something for myself. Adam Copeland, you and me one-on-one for what you did to me. I bet you think that was oh so ruthless, but I know that you're losing your 'Edge' and you're just trying to Cope with it. That's why I'm going to beat you to a pulp." [From 0:11 to 0:37]

Ad

Expand Tweet

There is no telling what'll go down at Dynasty, seeing as many were shocked last month with the Rated-R Superstar losing to Jon Moxley at Revolution. This could begin a downward spiral for the veteran, should he once more come up short to the Death Riders. If this is the case, he may need to evaluate his plans moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback