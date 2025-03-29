Cope to shockingly turn heel and unveil 'new faction' at AEW Dynasty 2025? Exploring the twist

Cope will team up with his FTR buddies to take on Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta in a trios match for the AEW World Trios Championship at AEW Dynasty. The PPV is set to air on April 6, 2025, from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ad

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have supported The Rated-R Superstar in his rivalry against Mox and his allies since the latter's return in January this year. But lately, it seems like cracks are developing within Rated-FTR.

Building on this storyline, the fans could see the group dissolve completely after Adam turns heel and attacks FTR during the trios match at Dynasty. He could then align with the Death Riders and become their new leader.

Ad

Trending

The fans have been criticizing the Death Riders' storyline for getting mundane and Tony Khan could introduce a shocking turn of events with Copeland's heel turn. This would also put Mox in a tough situation where he would end up alone against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty. Perhaps it would also allow The New Flavor to dethrone him later in the night.

Ad

Cope comments on who gets to weigh in on AEW's creative decision

AEW and Tony Khan have received a lot of criticism for giving too much creative freedom to the roster stars. But talking to TV Insider, Cope cleared this misconception that talents get full creative freedom, as they don't get to decide the finish. He added that it's a collaborative effort.

Ad

"I don’t factor in where I end up. I always say, 'Where do you need me? You want me to go in this direction? Cool, I’ll start putting together some ideas.' It’s a collaborative effort, but I really enjoy that. I enjoy piecing together stories."

Furthermore, he stated that he always asks for creative direction rather than imposing his will on others. Given his reputation in the wrestling industry, he's an enormous influence and could easily manipulate the match finishes to make himself look good, but clarified that he never does that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback