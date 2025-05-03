Cora Jade to revive her old character and return to AEW for the 1st time since 2020? Possibility explored after her WWE release

WWE recently released several wrestlers from its roster. While a few of these releases were expected, three of the most shocking names were former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade.

While Strowman and Kai never had any direct association with AEW, Cora Jade previously wrestled two matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 24-year-old's ring name on the independent circuit was Elayna Black, the same name she used when she performed for All Elite Wrestling.

During her appearances in the Tony Khan-led company, she portrayed a gothic gimmick and brought a mini coffin with her to the ring. She only wrestled on Dark but showed a lot of promise. Interestingly, it has almost been half a decade since this.

Since Jade is a free agent once again, Tony Khan could bring her back to AEW. She is no longer a 19-year-old up-and-coming wrestler but an experienced industry name. Her gothic character has immense potential, and it will be interesting to see her portray it once again in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She will certainly be a good addition to the company and hopefully become a megastar in the future.

Former WWE star Cora Jade revealed that she began watching wrestling when she was eight

In a 2022 interview with Fightful, former WWE star Cora Jade revealed that she began watching professional wrestling in 2009 when she was eight years old. Furthermore, she said that the historic Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania 25 got her hooked on the business.

"When I first started watching, I was eight-years-old, 2009ish, I look at Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 as the match that got me into wrestling," said Cora Jade. (H/T Fightful)

Jade's last match in World Wrestling Entertainment was at an NXT house show, where she was defeated by Sol Ruca.

