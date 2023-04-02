Could an AEW star play a major role on WrestleMania 39 Night 2?

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One is in the history books, and it was an action-packed show from start to finish. The hype train doesn't stop here, as the second and final night of The Show of Shows is just around the corner.

But what if an unexpected "guest" plays a major role before the end of WrestleMania this year? We are talking about none other than AEW star and WWE legend Christian Cage.

Night Two of WrestleMania 39 will see Edge and Finn Balor clash against each other in a Hell in a Cell match. While the two stars will be locked inside the steel structure, shenanigans are to be expected from Balor's stable, The Judgment Day.

Now, The Rated-R Superstar could have some backup, with Gangrel reportedly expected to be a part of the sports entertainment extravaganza. However, the heels will still have the numbers advantage, and Christian Cage could slot in nicely to help his former The Brood stablemates.

Captain Charisma and Gangrel could take care of Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, while Beth Phoenix handles newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley if she looks to cause some trouble on Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

That would leave Edge alone with The Demon, and without the distractions, he could pick up the win to end the long-running feud against Balor and co. Fans could also witness heartwarming scenes of Edge, Beth Phoenix, Christian Cage, and Gangrel embracing each other in possibly their last WrestleMania.

Finn Balor recently praised Edge ahead blockbuster WrestleMania 39 bout

While speaking during his interview with ESPN MMA, The Judgment Day leader said that Edge is a "legend in the business."

Finn Balor further added that he has "always dreamed about wrestling" The Rated-R Superstar.

"Edge is a legend in this business," said Balor. "Someone who I've looked upto both in and out of the ring many many years and he's someone that I always dreamed about wrestling." [6:00 - 6:15]

It will be interesting to see what unfolds during Edge and Balor's match at WrestleMania 39 and if Christian Cage does play a pivotal role in the contest.

Could Captain Charisma return to WWE at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes