Could an AEW star return to WWE RAW XXX after being featured in anniversary promo? 

WWE RAW is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week. The company has advertised several legends, such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan, for the show. Could one AEW star also feature on the milestone episode of the red brand?

Ahead of the 30th anniversary, WWE aired a special video package on SmackDown reliving the greatest moments in the history of Monday Night RAW. The video featured several current AEW stars such as Mark Henry, Jim Ross, Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), and Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan).

Chris Jericho has been a major part of Monday Nights, so he could potentially make a one-off appearance on the show. One such scenario could involve him and the other legends in a small reunion. If WWE can work something out with AEW, this could be a pleasant surprise for the fans.

Robert William Curl @Robert_W_Curl @IAmJericho Certainly does… I wish things were different between promotions like WWE & AEW, how insane would it be to recreate the Y2J debut on Raw 30… I don’t think the arenas roof would be able to contain that pop! @IAmJericho Certainly does… I wish things were different between promotions like WWE & AEW, how insane would it be to recreate the Y2J debut on Raw 30… I don’t think the arenas roof would be able to contain that pop!

The multi-time WWE Champion made his presence felt before as he made a return to the show via video package to congratulate John Cena on completing 20 years in the business. Jericho also made an appearance five years ago on the 25th anniversary of RAW when he did a small segment with Elias backstage.

Chris Jericho reacted to the WWE RAW 30 video package

As mentioned earlier, World Wrestling Entertainment aired a special video package celebrating 30 years of WWE RAW. Upon seeing the video package, the four-time WWE World Champion reacted to it.

Chris Jericho appreciated the effort put into the video and mentioned that the sole purpose wrestlers perform on a weekly basis was to entertain the fans and create memories.

"Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw," Chris Jericho tweeted.

With several high-profile WWE legends slated to appear at RAW 30, it remains to be seen if The Ocho will also make his presence felt. There will certainly be some anticipation among fans to see wrestling boundaries get erased for this momentous occasion.

Would you like to see The Ocho return to WWE RAW for one last run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

