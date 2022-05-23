Could Dax Harwood be a singles star in AEW?

If there's any team in AEW that can be considered head and shoulders above the rest right now, it's got to be FTR. They are now finally laying claim to their unofficial title of 'the best tag team in the world.'

AEW's dynamic duo already holds the AAA and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships and claim they are eying for more gold. In a recent promo, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler expressed an interest in adding the All Elite Wrestling and IWGP titles to their collection as well.

This old-school combo has done their best to preserve the ways of traditional tag team wrestling, citing legends like the Midnight Express, Hart Foundation, and The Horsemen as their influences.

However, Harwood has wrestled a few solo matches in AEW and looked incredibly impressive. His match with his own partner, Wheeler, as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was a throwback masterpiece. He also looked incredible in a classic clash with CM Punk on Dynamite.

With his singles success, could we see Dax Harwood eventually have a run as a solo star in AEW?

While it's not likely that FTR will split any time soon, it will be interesting to see if Dax is scheduled for more matches outside of tagging. Both he and Wheeler have proven that they can both work well on their own, but Harwood has even outshined his partner and been given more television time.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Regardless if I was right or wrong, you ALWAYS stood by me. Aside from my wife & my God, I’ve never had anyone in my life more loyal than you. Every bit of heat I got, you embraced. Every fight or argument I was in, you were right behind me. I love you, brotha. HBD! Regardless if I was right or wrong, you ALWAYS stood by me. Aside from my wife & my God, I’ve never had anyone in my life more loyal than you. Every bit of heat I got, you embraced. Every fight or argument I was in, you were right behind me. I love you, brotha. HBD! https://t.co/FyHWn9LTh7

There are many scenarios that could lead to a run for the mustachioed mat master. He could grab a solo championship while still remaining a part of FTR. Arn Anderson did that as a member of The Four Horsemen - holding two titles simultaneously, one tag belt and a singles strap.

There could also be an epic split between the two partners, although it might tear the AEW fans apart. They have such healthy respect and admiration for FTR that any type of betrayal would be accompanied by massive heat.

Or, there's a good chance that Harwood won't dabble outside of his current commitments at all.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR This little singles run has been fun, but it’s time to get back to being the best tag team in the world. This little singles run has been fun, but it’s time to get back to being the best tag team in the world. https://t.co/ouaSfLqEOv

Both members have made it clear that they want to go down as one of the greatest tag teams in history, and they are on course to do just that. Their championship resume is already impressive, and it's seemingly growing on a constant basis.

However, Dax Harwood has proven that he could stand alone if he had to. Someday down the road? He may just get his chance.

Do you think Dax Harwood should try his hand as a singles performer in All Elite Wrestling? Or should he remain a part of FTR and continue their tag team excellence? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Pratik Singh