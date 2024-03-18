Could a former AEW champion return on Dynamite this week and turn heel? Possibility explored

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker could be gearing up for her return to the promotion at this week's Dynamite.

Baker has been on hiatus since her defeat to Kris Statlander on the September 16th edition of AEW Collision. Reports in the media have since suggested that a potential injury is the main reason behind her absence.

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will see the fallout of last week's special, Big Business, which featured the much-awaited debut of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone. The CEO will likely appear at this week's Dynamite to address her actions from last week, which saw her come to the aid of Willow Nightingale.

However, a potential tag team match between Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa against Toni Storm and Mariah May could divert attention from Mone.

Notably, Deonna has teased Baker's return as her tag team partner in the past but she could eventually pick Thunder Rosa. Britt Baker is also set to return to action sometime this year.

This angle may come into play if Baker decides to show up during the Tag Team match on this week's Dynamite. The D.M.D. could return as a babyface and help Deonna's team before turning on the latter. The much-needed character change could again elevate Baker to the top spot in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan recently commented on Britt Baker's absence from AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently addressed Baker's absence during an episode of the Sports Grid podcast. The D.M.D. is a former AEW Women's World Champion, and one of the first female stars to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While she is currently out of action, Tony Khan has predicted that this year will be great for Britt.

“Britt Baker’s been out. She was injured, and there’s a lot of times we have a lot of great wrestlers out injured. So I think this year will be great, not only for the great free agents but also for some of the stars that have been side-lined coming back,” Tony Khan said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

It will be intriguing to see how the promotion books the former champion following her return, considering the women's division has evolved into one of the best since her last match against Kris Statlander.

