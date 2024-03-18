AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Backstage heat on Mercedes Moné, Triple H made a surprising offer, Blockbuster WWE debut teased

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup.

Just days after Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) arrival, rumors have surfaced online about The CEO possibly having backstage heat.

The fan-driven war between Triple H and Tony Khan continues as there have been some rumblings about The Game making an offer to a current AEW star. Meanwhile, a WWE Hall of Famer has potentially teased a blockbuster WrestleMania surprise.

#3. Does Mercedes Moné have backstage heat in All Elite Wrestling?

Mercedes Moné hasn't completely shut the door on a potential WWE return in the future. But the fact she entertained the thought just days before her Dynamite debut stirred controversy on social media.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moné rubbed a lot of people in All Elite Wrestling the wrong way with her recent comments.

“Boy did this one rub a lot of people the wrong way. Time will tell, and quite frankly she should always have it in her mind the possibility of going to WWE, but saying so days before she’s about to start in AEW wouldn’t be the right time politically to say that."

The Blueprint has wasted no time igniting her first feud upon her arrival. After cutting a tearful promo to kick off Dynamite, she came out following the main event to help Willow Nightingale even the odds against Skye Blue and Julia Hart.

#2. Triple H made an offer to current AEW star

Will Ospreay supposedly ignited a brief bidding war between WWE and AEW when rumors of his NJPW contract expiry surfaced online last year. Tony Khan was able to secure the Aerial Assassin's services, preventing another free-agent star from joining the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Recent reports have suggested Triple H made a "way too low" offer to Will Ospreay.

"It was noted by people in WWE that when Will Ospreay made the deal with AEW, while nobody would say it publicly, Paul Levesque/WWE made an offer way too low."

Ospreay will face Danielson in a first-time-ever dream match at the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21.

#1. Diamond Dallas Page possibly teases the WWE arrival of MJF

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are all alone in their war against The Bloodline. Could the two men be hiding a trick up their sleeve?

Diamond Dallas Page recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of himself with Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and MJF. In the caption, he wrote, "Will they meet again?"

The timing of this post couldn't be more impeccable as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are preparing to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

As exciting as it seems on paper, it would be a cold day in hell when MJF shows up in WWE, at least not in the near future, as he is said to have re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

