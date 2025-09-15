Could Jon Moxley suffer a massive setback due to a big blunder in AEW?

The former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could sustain a setback due to his own recent mistake. The mistake could cost him heading into a major match at the All Out 2025 pay-per-view.Last week on AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia shocked everyone by turning heel and joining the Death Riders. Garcia made the surprising decision after two consecutive singles losses against Jon Moxley in the past few weeks. Dani also assaulted Darby Allin in the ring brutally to earn Moxley and Marina Shafir's trust.Daniel Garcia also teamed with Moxley for a tag match on Collision, as he is officially a Death Riders member now. However, adding Garcia to his faction might prove to be a big blunder for Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence is slated for a coffin match against Darby Allin this Saturday at All Out 2025.While the Death Riders are looking strong with Daniel Garcia's addition, Garcia could very well double-cross Moxley. Daniel Garcia joining the Death Riders could be a ruse, as he has still not gotten revenge for his consecutive losses against Moxley. Therefore, Garcia could cost Moxley the coffin match at All Out by helping Darby Allin win. It could all be a setup by Daniel Garcia to break the Death Riders from within and plot their downfall.Jon Moxley vows to put his opponent in the groundOn the September 6th episode of Collision, Jon Moxley accepted Darby Allin's challenge for a coffin match at AEW All Out this Saturday. In his backstage promo, Moxley also said that he would put Darby in the ground:&quot;Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground,&quot; Moxley said.It will be interesting to see what transpires in the coffin match at All Out this Saturday.