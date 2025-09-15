  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • Could Jon Moxley suffer a massive setback due to a big blunder in AEW?

Could Jon Moxley suffer a massive setback due to a big blunder in AEW?

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 15, 2025 12:36 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley might have made a mistake (Source-AEW's Marina Shafir on X)

The former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could sustain a setback due to his own recent mistake. The mistake could cost him heading into a major match at the All Out 2025 pay-per-view.

Ad

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia shocked everyone by turning heel and joining the Death Riders. Garcia made the surprising decision after two consecutive singles losses against Jon Moxley in the past few weeks. Dani also assaulted Darby Allin in the ring brutally to earn Moxley and Marina Shafir's trust.

Daniel Garcia also teamed with Moxley for a tag match on Collision, as he is officially a Death Riders member now. However, adding Garcia to his faction might prove to be a big blunder for Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence is slated for a coffin match against Darby Allin this Saturday at All Out 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

While the Death Riders are looking strong with Daniel Garcia's addition, Garcia could very well double-cross Moxley. Daniel Garcia joining the Death Riders could be a ruse, as he has still not gotten revenge for his consecutive losses against Moxley.

Therefore, Garcia could cost Moxley the coffin match at All Out by helping Darby Allin win. It could all be a setup by Daniel Garcia to break the Death Riders from within and plot their downfall.

Ad

Jon Moxley vows to put his opponent in the ground

On the September 6th episode of Collision, Jon Moxley accepted Darby Allin's challenge for a coffin match at AEW All Out this Saturday. In his backstage promo, Moxley also said that he would put Darby in the ground:

"Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground," Moxley said.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the coffin match at All Out this Saturday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications