Could Sting's old friend return to help him against The Mogul Embassy?

For the second consecutive episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting has made his presence known to thwart the efforts of The Mogul Embassy as Swerve Strickland's group has attempted to ambush Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin.

Despite the veteran's success in keeping the group at bay thus far, the numbers are still against him and his allies. However, there might be an old friend The Icon can call on to help even the odds.

Goldberg is currently roaming the wrestling world as a free agent, and there are several rumors regarding his potential AEW debut. Given his history with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, it makes sense to bring him in as a part of this storyline.

The two legends shared plenty of time in WCW and are known to be friends outside the ring as well. AEW's hardcore fanbase is more than likely well aware of this, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their potential alliance in Tony Khan's company.

Both Goldberg and Sting look to be verging on the edge of retirement, and both men are more than deserving of a big-time storyline to punctuate their illustrious careers. Having them work side-by-side to challenge The Mogul Embassy might be the perfect way of ensuring this.

Sting could earn his first championship in AEW soon

Throughout his entire AEW run, Sting has made a point of not seeking glory for himself but rather elevating younger talents to global stardom. This has been exemplified by his relationship with Darby Allin.

However, this might be about to change. Allin recently teased that his mentor could "change his mind" and hinted at the duo pursuing FTR's Tag Team Championship titles.

#AEW I decided that if we come back around to MJF vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship (which I think is a must) then prior to that you need to book MJF vs. Sting for the AEW World Championship because the story writes itself. I decided that if we come back around to MJF vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship (which I think is a must) then prior to that you need to book MJF vs. Sting for the AEW World Championship because the story writes itself.#AEW https://t.co/dsF6xXoJ2n

One speed bump this potential dream match may have to overcome is the fact that Allin is set to scale Mount Everest in the near future. If this does derail their chances of a championship pursuit, Goldberg would be the perfect replacement to step in and help out his old friend.

Whether Goldberg and Sting's real-life relationship makes its way onto television remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it is clear to see that there are multiple options for this duo if it happens.

