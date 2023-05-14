Goldberg has been generating a lot of buzz among wrestling fans as he has teased that he will soon retire from in-ring action. However, the former Universal Champion wants one last run inside the squared circle before eventually calling it quits. As per promoter Rick Bassman, Goldberg is expected to wrestle in Israel later this year in what could be his final bout.

Bassman also noted that current AEW star, Sting, could be part of the show. The Icon would be the perfect final opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer, as the two have a storied history from their days in WCW. Their contrasting styles and larger-than-life personas would make for a gripping showdown, capturing the imagination of fans and paying homage to their past battles.

The mere prospect of this dream contest is enough to ignite fervor within the wrestling community. If the bout comes to fruition, it could be a befitting farewell for the former Universal Champion, allowing him to cement his legacy in the ring against one of his most iconic rivals.

Sting helped Goldberg become a megastar in WCW

The former WCW Champion's rivalry with Sting in the late '90s was a clash of two powerhouse icons that captivated wrestling fans worldwide. The intensity between the two athletes was palpable from the moment they set foot in the ring together.

Both Goldberg and Sting possessed an undeniable screen presence and charisma that electrified the audience in WCW, and their encounters at Halloween Havoc 1999 and Slamboree were nothing short of epic.

Sting was already a mainstay in WCW when The Myth started climbing the ranks. The two had multiple matches against each other during their WCW stints. While both men were also part of WWE briefly, they never locked horns in the company. So it would be perfect if the two legends clashed again to give fans some nostalgic moments.

Sting has admitted that he also has just a few matches left in him, so this could be a perfect sendoff for both wrestling icons.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes