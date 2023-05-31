Could Tony Khan's announcement be related to Goldberg?

Tony Khan has teased yet another announcement to be made on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. While the subject of the announcement is still a mystery, it's quite possible that news about Goldberg may be on the horizon.

The official Twitter handle of the Jacksonville-based promotion has declared that another one of Tony's proclamations is on the way. Since these generally include major news about the company, it has sent fans into a tizzy as they try to predict the All Elite President's intentions.

A number of fans have already expressed interest in seeing Goldberg join AEW before his retirement. Given the fact that Tony Khan has himself admitted to being interested in acquiring the veteran star, it would not be far-fetched to assume that Goldberg will eventually show up in the company.

Tony Khan has also confirmed that he has held talks with Goldberg

While it remains to be seen if Goldberg will make an appearance in AEW, Khan has revealed that he has had conversations with the veteran after the latter's WWE exit.

Speaking at the media scrum, Khan stated:

"Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. So I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill. Bill's family had done a lot of great things in Jacksonville, Bill's related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville and Bill is a great former football star. I worked in football, and it’s a big part of my life. We have a lot in common and we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a really good relationship with Bill." (2:12:52 onwards)

Given the fact that Tony Khan did not reveal anything about Goldberg's potential All Elite debut, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

