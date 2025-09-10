Daniel Bryan has ended all hopes of a WWE return!

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He is a former AEW World Champion and one of Tony Khan's most trusted names. Unfortunately, he has not wrestled in a televised match since losing the world title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Once upon a time, the American Dragon was a huge WWE star. Fans and veterans worldwide want to see him rejoin the Stamford-based company someday. However, the possibility of him going back is almost zero. Let's understand why. Bryan Danielson seemingly despises WWE View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWorld Wrestling Entertainment has been counter-programming AEW shows for a long time. Triple H seemingly wants to put the Tony Khan-led company out of business. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion is fighting tooth and nail with its rivals. In a recent interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz of The Kairouz Bros, the leader of the Yes! movement criticised his former employer's business strategy. He said that AEW is still years behind WWE, and the Stamford-based company is simply flexing its muscles and playing weird games. &quot;The one thing I think is that AEW existing and being this challenger brand, and being as successful as we’ve been, has changed the landscape for wrestling for the wrestlers themselves… but we’re still the challenger brand, catching up on however many years WWE has had. But it’s interesting, because we’re not at the point of being a threat. It’s one of the things where people who really crave power and a lot of money play these weird games that I don’t understand,&quot; said Danielson. The former Daniel Bryan seemingly hates World Wrestling Entertainment for its unethical business practices and strategies to harm All Elite Wrestling. He might never work for Triple H again. Bryan Danielson called World Wrestling Entertainment a &quot;parody of wrestling&quot; In a recent conversation with Starrcast as part of AEW All In: Texas, the American Dragon took a huge shot at his former employers. He said that at times he feels like World Wrestling Entertainment is a parody of professional wrestling. &quot;WWE seems like a parody of wrestling to me at times.&quot; he said. It looks like Danielson is All Elite Wrestling through and through, and it is unlikely that he will ever leave the Jacksonville-based company. This is definitely a huge win for Tony Khan and co because the 44-year-old is a living legend. Bryan Danielson's achievements in World Wrestling Entertainment In the Stamford-based company, Bryan Danielson held the WWE Championship four times. He also main-evented WrestleMania XXX, where he won the world title by defeating Batista and Randy Orton. The American Dragon is also a former World Heavyweight Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, a former United States Champion, and a former Tag Team Champion with Kane. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in professional wrestling. For the time being, he has no intention to enter the squared circle.