Death Riders member to walk away from AEW due to major frustration following Fyter Fest? Exploring the possibility

AEW's Death Riders are one of the most notorious factions in all of professional wrestling. Led by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, this group, apart from him, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac. All of them are valuable to the former Dean Ambrose and the Jacksonville-based company.

Claudio Castagnoli's All Elite Wrestling run has been polarising so far. He joined the promotion in 2022 and won fans over in no time. He is a former AEW World Trios Champion and is currently pursuing singles gold. On Dynamite Fyter Fest this week, the Swiss Superman will take part in a Four-way match for the AEW International Championship against Kenny Omega (c), Brody King, and CMLL's Máscara Dorada. It is hard to predict the result of this match. However, the cleaner will probably retain.

If Castagnoli fails to capture the International Title on Dynamite, he might take an unexpected decision. The former WWE star could walk away from All Elite Wrestling out of frustration. After all, a massive name like him has not won a singles title in the company so far. He is expected to win every match he partakes in. Hence, it can be said that his record in the company is underwhelming. Nevertheless, if Castagnoli walks away, the Death Riders could be in disarray and open to hiring new members.

AEW star Adam Copeland was confused by the Death Riders' story at the start

Earlier this year, Adam Copeland was in a feud with the Death Riders and, most importantly, their leader, Jon Moxley. Interestingly, in a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba, the 51-year-old said that he was confused with the storyline in the beginning.

"Well, for me, it was just confusing at first. Like, I didn’t fully understand what was happening. So I wanted to try and figure that out along with the audience.” he said. [H/T PW Mania]

Death Riders have gotten stronger in the last few weeks, and it is unlikely that this storyline will end anytime soon. Only time will reveal the fate of this group.

