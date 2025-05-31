  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to unveil himself as 6th member of Death Riders? Exploring potential AEW return

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to unveil himself as 6th member of Death Riders? Exploring potential AEW return

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 31, 2025 09:41 GMT
The Death Rider
The Death Rider's might add an unexpected new member this year. (Images via AEW YouTube and WWE Facebook)

On the surface, the Death Riders look like just another faction that terrorises AEW's locker room. In reality, their modus operandi is secretive, methodical, and ruthless. Led by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, this group is getting stronger each passing week. Apart from the former WWE star, this faction consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac.

Ad

Jon Moxley is not just a violent individual. He is cunning and constantly planning to increase his dominance. Last year, he won the AEW World Title by defeating former champion Bryan Danielson in humiliating fashion. The two were once teammates. However, due to the former Dean Ambrose's betrayal, this legendary alliance ended. Interestingly, this does not mean that the American Dragon will not work with Mox anymore. There is a possibility that he will end up being the Death Riders' sixth member.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover
Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Bryan Danielson might make a stunning All Elite Wrestling return at All In 2025. He might show up during the world title match between Hangman Page and the Purvayor of Violence and shock the world by costing Page the match and re-aligning with the man who betrayed him. Fans are aware that Moxley is a manipulative individual. Hence, his mind games could result in the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion siding with the man who ended his full-time wrestling career.

Ad

Vince Russo on how he became AEW star Bryan Danielson's fan

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, WCW legend Vince Russo revealed that Bryan Danielson's care and affection for the now-deceased Connor Michalek made him a fan of the wrestler.

"Bro, you could watch this thing and know that Bryan Danielson was the only one that really cared about [him]. You could see it like that made me a fan of his," he said.
Ad

youtube-cover

All Elite Wrestling has certainly not seen the last of Bryan Danielson. Fans are quite confident that he will enter the squared circle again.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications