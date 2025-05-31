Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to unveil himself as 6th member of Death Riders? Exploring potential AEW return

On the surface, the Death Riders look like just another faction that terrorises AEW's locker room. In reality, their modus operandi is secretive, methodical, and ruthless. Led by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, this group is getting stronger each passing week. Apart from the former WWE star, this faction consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac.

Jon Moxley is not just a violent individual. He is cunning and constantly planning to increase his dominance. Last year, he won the AEW World Title by defeating former champion Bryan Danielson in humiliating fashion. The two were once teammates. However, due to the former Dean Ambrose's betrayal, this legendary alliance ended. Interestingly, this does not mean that the American Dragon will not work with Mox anymore. There is a possibility that he will end up being the Death Riders' sixth member.

Bryan Danielson might make a stunning All Elite Wrestling return at All In 2025. He might show up during the world title match between Hangman Page and the Purvayor of Violence and shock the world by costing Page the match and re-aligning with the man who betrayed him. Fans are aware that Moxley is a manipulative individual. Hence, his mind games could result in the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion siding with the man who ended his full-time wrestling career.

Vince Russo on how he became AEW star Bryan Danielson's fan

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, WCW legend Vince Russo revealed that Bryan Danielson's care and affection for the now-deceased Connor Michalek made him a fan of the wrestler.

"Bro, you could watch this thing and know that Bryan Danielson was the only one that really cared about [him]. You could see it like that made me a fan of his," he said.

All Elite Wrestling has certainly not seen the last of Bryan Danielson. Fans are quite confident that he will enter the squared circle again.

