Congratulations to Jon Moxley and top AEW stars

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, along with some other popular names on the roster, has just hit a major milestone. This comes after their match at Double or Nothing last weekend.

Ad

At the pay-per-view, Mox was featured in the Anarchy in the Arena match. The Death Riders and the Young Bucks took on Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps. The match ended with Omega and Swerve brutally hitting their finishers on The EVPs and scoring a pinfall win for their side.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has just given this match a five-star rating. This was only one of two matches rated with five stars or more, with the other being the Owen Hart Cup final between Will Ospreay and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

The chaotic match and the many creative and enjoyable spots made it one of the most talked-about bouts of the entire week, with many fans claiming that it was the best Anarchy in the Arena yet.

AEW stars are said to be banged up after Anarchy in the Arena

Several sources have reported that following a highly eventful pay-per-view, there are some names on the roster who are feeling the effects of their matches at Double or Nothing. It was reported by Fightful Select that there is a list of names awaiting clearance following the show, and this was "as long as it's been in a while."

Ad

A specific name that stands out is Nicholas Jackson. It was reported that he potentially sustained a concussion during the match. This has yet to be confirmed, but the Wrestling Observer noted that he may be part of the list of those who will be absent from AEW for some time. Fortunately, no one sustained major injuries during the show.

Expand Tweet

AEW has become the center of attention following Double or Nothing, but now they are on the road to All In: Texas. The stars who put their bodies on the line at the last pay-per-view will surely have enough time to recuperate as there is still more than a month until then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More