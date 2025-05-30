Unfortunate update on former AEW champion injury - Reports

AEW is headed into a key episode of Collision this weekend as the fallout from the seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV continues. Sunday's big event in Glendale brought several swerves and surprises, new challengers, but no title changes. Sources are now providing an unfortunate injury update on a top star.

Ad

AEW's roster was banged up coming out of Double or Nothing. Sources reported that several talents were waiting to be cleared by on-site doctors before Dynamite, and the "questionable list [was] as long as it's been in a while." Former World Tag Team Champions Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were both hurting after Anarchy in the Arena, with concern over Nick suffering a potential concussion in the 35-minute melee.

The Young Bucks did not appear on this week's Dynamite, and Nick Jackson's concussion has not been confirmed, but he is expected to miss time in the ring. The Wrestling Observer reported that Jackson was among several talents who likely won't be wrestling for a little while, even though there were no serious injuries at the PPV.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Slick Nick had a bad landing on the Swanton Bomb through the table that he delivered off the entrance tunnel to Powerhouse Hobbs. It was noted that Jackson is expected to be out of action for a few weeks due to the viral spot. He continued to work even after that, with spots that included a 450 Splash to Samoa Joe, and a table bump from the top. The closing sequence saw the babyfaces hit their finishers on The Young Bucks, ending with Swerve Strickland pinning Nick with a Swerve Stomp.

Ad

Sources noted that other Anarchy in the Arena participants were also banged up. The uncertainty is why very little was announced before Wednesday's Dynamite until that afternoon. The Observer's Dave Meltzer pointed to how spots like these, that force talents to regularly miss weeks of action, can't be good for the genre or individual careers, despite most All Elite wrestlers working lighter schedules.

AEW Collision updated lineup for this weekend

AEW will present the post-Double or Nothing edition of Collision on Saturday night via TNT. Below is the full lineup:

Ad

Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa; Gates of Agony vs. Cosmo Orion and GMO Kaminari; La Facción Ingobernable vs. Top Flight and AR Fox; Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta vs. Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Tomohiro Ishii; International Championship Four-Way qualifier: Komander vs. Claudio Castagnoli; International Championship Four-Way qualifier: Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero; Continental Championship eliminator: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Anthony Bowens.

Expand Tweet

The 95th edition of AEW Collision was taped this past Wednesday at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, after Dynamite. The double-taping drew a reported attendance of 3,611 fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More