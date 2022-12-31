Dethrone The Usos at WrestleMania 39; reunite with RAW Superstar - 3 ways FTR could return to WWE

FTR was arguably the best tag team in all of pro wrestling in 2022. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler held the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships throughout the majority of the year.

In between, they also had an outstanding series of matches against The Briscoes, which culminated at the Ring of Honor Final Battle. Ironically, it was in their home promotion of AEW that FTR floundered somewhat.

They never got a chance to finish off their trilogy of matches against The Young Bucks while they took a backseat in the AEW Tag Team title picture to Swerve In Our Glory and current champions The Acclaimed.

FTR will reportedly become free agents in April 2023. In a recent interview with Fightful, Harwood admitted that they are considering exploring a year on the indie circuit away from the big leagues of AEW and WWE.

With Triple H now in charge of creative in WWE, could the former Revival consider a surprise return to WWE instead? With their contract running out next year, anything is possible. Here are three ways FTR could make a stunning comeback to WWE.

#3. FTR vs. The Usos at WWE WrestleMania 39

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were named the number one Tag Team of the Year on PWI's Tag Team 100 list, just about besting FTR.

The duo have pretty much dominated the competition in WWE since winning the titles from RKBro back in May 2022. Since then, they have been untouchable in the tag team division as The Bloodline reigns over the entire company.

Despite their stop-start booking in AEW, FTR has just about conquered everything they wanted to achieve outside of WWE. Beating the Usos might be the last thing on their list to become the greatest team of this generation.

Imagine a scenario where FTR returns at WrestleMania 39. With no other worthy opponent in their way, The Usos could issue an open challenge in Los Angeles. Out step Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, complete with their AEW theme and presentation.

They could follow former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes in this regard. It could lead to a thunderous ovation and create an incredible WrestleMania moment.

#2. Reform alliance with Randy Orton upon his WWE return

FTR's time on the WWE main roster was disappointing overall. But one bright spot was when The Revival aligned with Randy Orton on SmackDown in 2019.

In an interview with the Jim Cornette Experience podcast upon their AEW signing, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler discussed the final months of their WWE stint, praising WWE veteran Randy Orton for making sure they would be featured on WWE TV regularly alongside him:

"With Randy [Orton], who has become one of our mentors and one of our really close friends, we talked to him every single day. He fought for us so hard to get us on TV with him every single week because he believed in our work ethic and he believed in what we brought to the table. And we watched him go to Vince every single week, or Hunter or whoever, and say, 'we gotta keep this up'."

The trio came together after SummerSlam 2019 and were involved in a feud with The New Day. Orton failed to defeat Kofi Kingston for the WWE title, but The Revival succeeded in winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles, thanks to the alliance.

The Viper might be out with an injury currently. But when he returns, it would be an awesome moment if Orton reunited with a returning FTR, even if it was for a brief run. Their chemistry was undeniable. Add in Matt Riddle to the mix of former Orton partners and it could lead to a fun faction of sorts.

#1. Return as a heel to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after WrestleMania 39

The biggest story in all of WWE right now is The Bloodline. The faction is currently locked in a feud with Kevin Owens, who is, of course, Sami Zayn's former best friend. The two stars have been both close allies and sworn enemies throughout their careers.

Not only have they faced each other at WrestleMania, but they have also even teamed together on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. While Zayn is currently an Honorary Uce, it's only a matter of time before Roman Reigns betrays him and kicks him out of The Bloodline.

This could lead to KO teaming up with his old pal once again to fight off the Samoan family. It makes sense for them to come out as babyfaces in this rivalry. However, once they are done with each other, the two Canadians will need new opponents to work against.

Enter FTR. Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler will need to return as heels for this to work, but they have shown they can be ruthless in the past. The four of them together could create magic in the ring and bolster the WWE tag team division.

FTR's return to the sports entertainment giants is definitely a positive all around.

Do you want to see The Revival return to WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below.

