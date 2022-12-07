5 Reasons why Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos had a better 2022 than FTR

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have been named the number one Tag Team of the Year on PWI's Tag Team 100 list, and deservedly so.

After dethroning RKBro on the May 20 episode of SmackDown in a unification match, the duo pretty much steamrolled through all the competition that stood in their way this year.

FTR has proved their worth in AEW, where they are currently triple tag team champions, holding the ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Championships.

They even showed glimpses of their quality during their stint in WWE, especially when aligning with Randy Orton in 2019 and their subsequent feud with The New Day. Known as The Revival at the time, they even defeated The Usos several times.

But this is 2022, and The Usos are on another level. The tag champs have been part of the best storyline in pro-wrestling today, involving The Bloodline stablemates Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Read on as we look at three reasons why Usos deserves recognition as the best tag team of the year and, debatably, the greatest tag team of all time.

#5. The Usos versus Street Profits at Money in the Bank 2022

Let's begin with a five-star match. Well, not officially, but as a casual viewer, it's hard not to rate this match with a full five stars.

It was an absolutely incredible match between the challengers, who were showing signs of dissent, and the champions, who had only recently became the undisputed champions at the time.

Unique spots, delayed hot tags, and everything that makes a tag team match great was done in this twenty-three-minute-long classic.

"This is, as the kids say, a banger," Graves said in the commentary; he was right. Go watch this match if you haven't already.

#4. Jey Uso is a star in his own right and the family drama within The Bloodline

Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns are must-watch television on SmackDown

The after-effects of a remarkable feud will always remain, and Jey Uso is a star in his own right.

In 2020, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso competed in two Premium Live Event matches, the second being an "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match, the first of its kind.

Even in defeat, Jey Uso came off as a reliable main-event player. It remains one of Reigns' best matches and storylines during his monumental run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Jimmy Uso also got involved in the feud, resulting in all men featuring heavily in one of WWE's main storylines of the year in 2020.

Jey Uso's promo work has been stellar throughout this year, with an ongoing back-and-forth with fellow stablemate Sami Zayn. In 2022, he was one of the MVPs of The Bloodline. The family drama is the most significant story of the year.

#3. The Unification match was against crowd favorites RKBro, elevating the value of the bout

RK-Bro were the beloved babyfaces whom The Usos beat to become Undisputed Tag Champs.

The unification match was a long time coming. At Survivor Series 2021, RK-Bro beat The Usos in an inter-promotional match. Post WrestleMania, the feud between the two teams reignited after they were involved in a six-man tag match also featuring Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Randy Orton, a former 14-time world champion, and Riddle were valuable assets to the company as they remained incredibly popular during their run. The crowd's reaction when The Bloodline decimated the fan favorites after winning the belts shows how much people cared for the duo.

This, in turn, helped elevate the importance and value of their bout and stands out as a defining moment for The Usos that will be remembered for years to come.

#2. WWE WarGames

The Bloodline made it to the poster of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames together, and in the main event of the show, came out on top in the eponymous match, and what a match that was.

Despite not competing in all the Premium Live Events of the year, The Usos stand apart for matches like these, which makes everything they do important. The WWE WarGames match and its ensuing drama were of supreme quality, with the bout itself being Match-of-the-Year worth.

As mentioned above, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn's sub-plot is one of the best parts of this story, and the crowd's reaction to them finally coming on the same page proves that it is storytelling at its finest.

#1. The Usos have a larger-than-life appeal in 2022

The Usos have been in WWE since 2010, and who would have thought that they were going to be the most talked about duo twelve years later?

This has a lot to do with the fact that the Undisputed WWE Tag Champs are associated with The Bloodline faction, but even without it, they have made a mark on the tag team division like no other.

Take 2022 alone and the teams they have defeated to stay champs: The New Day, RK-Bro, Street Profits, and The Brawling Brutes, among others.

As we look forward to their title defense on the December 9 episode of SmackDown against Sheamus and Butch, it's safe to say that The Usos are the undisputed tag team of the year, and the team that manages to dethrone them will instantly be on the map.

Which team would you like to see dethrone The Usos? Leave your picks in the comments section below.

