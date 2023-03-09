Did Bryan Danielson hint at retirement ? Taking a look at the AEW star's carefully chosen words

Bryan Danielson left AEW fans scratching their heads in his cryptic message following his Revolution match. The latest edition of Dynamite, aired a video package of The American Dragon in a battered condition in the aftermath of his 67 minuted bout with MJF.

In February 2016, Danielson announced his retirement from in-ring competition owing to several concussions as a result of multiple injuries over time and neck issues. Over the next couple of years, the 41-year old undertook the role of General Manager for SmackDown until 2018. Three years later, he had his last match against Roman Reigns wherein upon his loss he was 'banished' from the Blue brand based on the stipulation of the bout.

Amidst his rivalry with MJF for the AEW World Championship, the current title holder held nothing back in his promos. In the weeks leading up to their 60-minute Iron match, MJF had a special message for Bryan Danielson's children. He claimed in the message that their father would not be in a condition to spend time or play with them following their match.

In the promo that aired on Dynamite, the multi-time WWE Champion agreed with the champion's words, citing that it was time for him 'to go home'. There have been no reports on whether a potential injury at the PPV led to these words. Given his medical history, there is a possibility of the 41-year old becoming a part-timer or completely retiring from in-ring competition again to focus on his family.

In September 2021, Danielson debuted on All Elite Wrestling at the All Out PPV. He soon formed an alliance with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, William Regal and Wheeler Yuta to form the Blackpool Combat Club.

How did Bryan Danielson manage to compete following his neck injury in 2014?

At WrestleMania 30, Bryan Danielson defeated Batista and Randy Orton to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, a few weeks after his win, he had to vacate the title given the severity of his neck injury and WWE not giving the green signal to compete in the ring.

With his determination not to hang up his wrestling boots, The American Dragon claimed Jamie Noble came to his rescue. Bryan further added that Jamie produced his matches in a way that would not hamper his neck injury further:

“In the lead-up to [WrestleMania 30], my neck was so bad and the shooting pain down my arm. And there was one point where I had to wrestle, like, I don’t know how many matches, it was in one night on a Raw. I was exhausted because I had done a whole weekend of live events and I was just having problems putting things together." [H/T The Ringer]

𝙰𝚢𝚘'𝚜 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙲𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚜💾 @ayowrestleclips Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) becomes WWE World Heavyweight Champion



Daniel Bryan vs Randy Orton vs Batista

@ WrestleMania 30 Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) becomes WWE World Heavyweight ChampionDaniel Bryan vs Randy Orton vs [email protected] WrestleMania 30 https://t.co/ISflCHLkg7

Bryan Danielson was trained by Shawn Michaels and William Regal when he commenced his training. He made a few appearances in WWE in early 2000s where he competed on the now retired Velocity and Heat weekly shows. The AEW star rose to prominence on ROH before signing with WWE in 2009.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes