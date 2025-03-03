Did John Cena's WWE Elimination Chamber heel turn rip off iconic CM Punk AEW segment? Analyzing the comparisons 

John Cena's WWE Elimination Chamber heel turn instantly became the talk of the town when it happened, and this may end up being one of the biggest turns in history. It seems, however, that it has interesting parallels with a CM Punk segment in AEW.

Last night, after Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock's offer, Cena offered a handshake and a hug to Cody ahead of their bout at WrestleMania 41. The 16-time world champion turned out to be the sellout as he attacked Rhodes. He hit him with a low blow, which led to a brutal attack, leaving The American Nightmare busted open.

In 2022, Punk and MJF were set for a Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution. During the Dynamite fallout show before the pay-per-view, they had one last conversation. Punk offered a handshake to cease all bad blood between them, and Friedman ended up hugging him instead. This was a ruse, as MJF ended up hitting him with a low blow and launching a brutal attack thereafter as well.

The context may not have been the same, but how the initial blindside attack was executed similarly, and both John Cena and Maxwell Jacob Friedman left their rivals in a pool of blood. Cena beat Cody with a watch until he was left bleeding on the mat, while MJF had CM Punk's neck in a dog collar and had The Pinnacle tie this to a chain and choke him out.

Check out the clip of the iconic AEW moment below:

CM Punk was irate after losing to John Cena at Elimination Chamber

After all the chaos in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the last two remaining men ended up being The Straight Edge Superstar and the 16-time world champion. It was a close bout between them in what was a callback to the great rivalry they had a decade ago.

At a crucial point in the match, Seth Rollins played spoiler as he ended up blindsiding Punk with a Curb Stomp on the outside steel. This allowed John Cena to drag CM Punk to the center of the ring and put him to sleep with the STF submission hold.

Post-match, fans were able to capture footage of Punk being pulled back by the security and officials as he looked frustrated after his loss. This could have been due to multiple factors, such as Rollins costing him the match, him once more losing out on a WrestleMania main event opportunity, and Cena himself being the one who beat him.

With John Cena turning heel. it remains to be seen how CM Punk breaks his silence on the matter and what this means for the future of the company.

