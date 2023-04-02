Did Tony Khan permit 49-year-old star to appear at WrestleMania 39? Piecing the puzzle together

Probably for the first time in history, WWE fans are looking eagerly towards Tony Khan to make a dream reunion come true at WrestleMania 39.

Attitude Era fans might remember The Brood. At a time when the Blade movie shed the spotlight on vampires, WWE decided to capture the hype with a faction. Former WWE Superstar Gangrel led Christian and Edge on a journey that, although lasted just a year, laid emphasis on gothic and supernatural elements at its utmost.

The original Brood is expected to reunite at WrestleMania 39. Amidst rumors of an appearance, Gangrel made it clear that he was in Los Angeles. He is said to be involved in a spot with Judgment Day member Damian Priest. AEW star Christian Cage allegedly just needs approval from Tony Khan to appear on the Sunday extravaganza.

A source told WrestleWorld that AEW's President has given the green light to Christian for a one-night appearance at WrestleMania 39. A solid clarification hasn't been provided, though. Given that WWE is planning multiple surprises for the Show of Shows - as seen by appearances from KSI, Pat McAfee, and Lil Uzi Vert - they may go all-in for the 49-year-old to accompany Edge.

Captain Charisma signed a long-term deal with Tony Khan's promotion in 2021. Even if Christian Cage fails to make it for a Brood reunion, Gangrel is highly likely to appear based on recent events.

Will Edge and Finn Balor's rivalry end at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Adam 'Edge' Copeland brought back his grittier Brood persona at SummerSlam last year. He played a crucial interference in The Mysterios' win against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest).

While he Speared everyone in his path, fans speculated if he would finish his story with Finn Balor after being banished from his own faction, The Judgment Day, post-Mania 38.

WWE continued to incorporate new individuals into the rivalry until the platform was set for WrestleMania 39. Edge insisted The Judgment Day leader bring his 'demons' to their upcoming clash so he could put them to rest. Balor complied.

Since Finn Balor has reverted to his darker roots, Edge is also expected to do the same. The two rivals will be at the peak of their powers. There is apparently no reason to continue the story post-Mania, as WWE may just overdo the whole feud.

A vintage Hell in a Cell bout at The Showcase of the Immortals is the perfect stage for WWE to end the long-term feud. It remains to be seen who will finally come out on top at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes