WWE to reunite popular faction after nearly two decades at WrestleMania 39? Here's what we know so far

WWE WrestleMania 39 may have multiple surprises in store, but the biggest one has potentially been revealed. The Show of Shows could feature the return of an iconic stable from the Attitude Era. A wave of nostalgia will overcome wrestling fans around the globe if their iconic entrance music hits SoFi Stadium.

In one of the most personal rivalries on RAW, Edge and Finn Balor are expected to have a showdown for the ages at WrestleMania 39. Dominik Mysterio is now a villain, having estranged from his father Rey, while Beth Phoenix came out of her retirement to save her husband.

Both Edge and Finn Balor have teased a return to their dark roots in a bid to thwart each other inside the Hell in a Cell structure. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a pre-recorded video package hit the giant screen to confirm the return of 'The Demon' Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, the return of Brood Edge at 'Mania - a prospect made more likely by recent reports - is keeping fans hooked.

It looks like Edge will be reuniting with a former Brood buddy at the Show of Show. Gangrel is reportedly on his way to Los Angeles, California, to accompany The Rated-R Superstar during his entrance. His potential return at WrestleMania 39 would likely be based on The Brood's classic goth appearance. There are no hints of AEW star Christian's return, though.

The original Brood was disbanded leading up to 2000. However, they could be having a reunion soon. Christian Cage has had good relations with WWE since his shift to AEW. If he manages to persuade Tony Khan, he could be alongside Edge at WrestleMania 39. Captain Charisma was last seen fighting 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry at AEW Revolution.

WWE WrestleMania 39: The Brood's legacy

Formed in 1997, The Brood was a supernatural stable created by Gangrel which incorporated Christian and Edge. The trio witnessed many memorable moments, the best being their feud and merger with The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness.

That period of the Attitude Era saw acolytes, floggings, and even ‘baptisms’ in the middle of the ring.

Brood's gimmick was based on vampires. Their entrance was surrounded by a ring of fire, with Gangrel holding a chalice filled with red liquid in his hand, which he passed on to other members. Gangrel's pointed teeth made it obvious what WWE was trying to portray on-screen.

Infamous for its blood baths, Edge has used the scare tactic popularized by The Brood against rivals such as The Miz and Seth Rollins. It would be surreal to see if he uses the same against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39. How will The Demon react to the spot? We shall find out soon.

