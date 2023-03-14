On RAW this week, WWE officially confirmed a huge Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania that will witness Edge and Finn Balor script the last chapter of their brutal feud.

The Rated-R Superstar kickstarted RAW by calling out Finn Balor. He said he would face the Judgment Day member if he agreed to lock horns in a Hell in a Cell Match. Balor readily accepted the proposal, finally setting up a much-awaited bout between the two rivals.

The last time they locked horns in a singles match at a premium live event, Balor defeated Edge after forcing the latter to say, "I Quit." The Rated-R Superstar admitted that he had spent several months in his rivalry with Balor and The Judgment Day. The Hall of Famer wants to move on to other things as he nears retirement.

During the aforementioned exchange, Balor referenced his alter-ego, The Demon King, subtly teasing the gimmick's return for the first time since losing against Roman Reigns in a title match at Extreme Rules 2021.

The announcement led to WWE fans hijacking Twitter as they rushed to the social media platform to express excitement over this booking. Many hailed it as an "incoming classic," predicting that the Hell in a Cell match would steal the show at WrestleMania. Fans also speculated whether the monstrous steel structure would see Demon Finn Balor square off against Brood Edge.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Finn Balor vs. Edge Hell in a Cell Match being confirmed for WrestleMania 39:

Finn Balor makes heartbreaking prediction for WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania

Balor recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he made a huge prediction about Edge's career. The Judgment Day leader claimed that WrestleMania 39 would see The Rated-R Superstar retire for the second time. He will look to make his predictions come true when they square off in a Hell in a Cell Match.

"He [Edge] certainly has a connection with the WWE Universe, he certainly has a love and a passion for this business. He's resilient in the sense that he has retired and then returned to the ring, but that return is going to be short-lived, because I think it was about a year and a half ago at the Royal Rumble that he returned and his second retirement will be at WrestleMania," said Balor.

Edge has openly stated that he is possibly in the final year of his career. He is expected to put his opponent over at WrestleMania as he did on RAW this week when he admitted that Finn Balor improved The Judgment Day after joining the faction.

