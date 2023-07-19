Dolph Ziggler to return as a heel at SummerSlam and reunite with 55-year-old WWE veteran after a decade? Looking at the possibility

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has had an underwhelming last few years. He went from being involved in the main event picture to being relegated to fighting on WWE NXT. Dolph’s career has hit the proverbial ceiling, and he is currently a free agent with no particular feuds on the horizon.

Dolph was involved in a feud with Bron Breakker in early 2022 and had a lot of good segments with Rick Steiner’s son. Ziggler became the NXT Champion shortly after as he defeated both Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match at NXT Roadblock. That proved to be just another flash in the pan as Ziggler returned to Raw and had various feuds with the likes of Austin Theory, Mustafa Ali, and Chad Gable.

However, there is one former AEW star that can revive Dolph’s faltering WWE career, and that is none other than former WWE SmackDown GM Vickie Guerrero. Ziggler had arguably the best time of his career when he was managed by the wife of the late great Eddie Guerrero. He won the Intercontinental Championship during that time and was constantly booked in the main event scene.

Since Vickie’s contract with AEW expired recently, it should not come as a surprise if she ends up with WWE and reunites with her old flame.

How can Vickie Guerrero revive Dolph Ziggler’s career?

There are a lot of feuds that Ziggler can get into if Vickie does indeed come back. One of them could be against another one of Vickie’s former romantic partners, Edge.

Edge, like Ziggler, is not involved in any particular feud at this point in time, and a rivalry with Dolph, starting at WWE SummerSlam with Vickie Guerrero being the chief instigator, will do wonders for both superstars.

Since Ziggler is a great worker in the ring and Edge, being the star that he is, both men can give the fans incredible matches with a compelling storyline. It’s not right for Edge to take on the heel persona, given where he is in his career right now, but a heel Dolph Ziggler is what is best for business.

Edge recently said that he wanted to win the World Heavyweight title one last time before he eventually calls it a day. A feud with Dolph Ziggler will big him up in the eyes of fans and give Edge the send-off that he deserves, all while making sure that Dolph Ziggler is back in the main event picture.

Do you want to see Vickie Guerrero reunite with Ziggler on WWE TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.