Dominik Mysterio could betray The Judgment Day if WWE veteran returns after a 12-year absence

WWE's Judgment Day is one of the most popular heel stables in the promotion today. Second-generation star Dominik Mysterio has begun to impress many fans, but would he still align himself with the faction if Chavo Guerrero made his way back into the company?

Fans often mention Dominik's earlier appearances in the Stamford-based promotion, where the late Eddie Guerrero claimed that he was the future star's father. This eventually led to the "I'm Your Papi" catchphrase that the Judgment Day star has since converted into an angle with Rhea Ripley with the new catchphrase "I'm Your Mami."

Chavo Guerrero spent some time in AEW as a manager back in 2021 and could easily translate this role into WWE. Managing Dominik and instead making sure he focuses on his heritage and Eddie Guerrero's legacy could potentially get the crowd back on the young star's side. Naturally, this would result in a feud with The Judgment Day and could lead to him reconciling with his father, Rey Mysterio.

Chavo has been involved in numerous high-profile matches across his career, but many fans still recall his shocking 11-second defeat at the hands of Kane at WrestleMania 24. During a recent interview, the WWE veteran revealed that he and Kane shortened the bout from 2 minutes to 11 seconds.

Chavo Guerrero recently cleared the air after making some nasty allegations against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Fans were recently shocked when Chavo buried longtime Guerrero family friend Rey Mysterio and accused the veteran of "prostituting" Eddie Guerrero's career to further his own. Following this, the star got into numerous tirades with fans, leading to some harsh criticism.

However, after pushing fans to their last nerve, Chavo Guerrero has since proclaimed that it was all simply a heel tactic.

"This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker…. I still got it," Chavo tweeted.

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it.

While some fans still maintained their anger at the veteran, most of the comment section laughed it off and praised Chavo for being able to fool them.

Could this stunt be a way to prove to WWE that he's "still got it?" If that is the case, this could be a good angle to begin a storyline with Dominik Mysterio.

