Dominik Mysterio could reunite with Rey Mysterio if former United States Champion returns to WWE

The feud between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik is perhaps one of the most talked about storylines in WWE. But could they patch things up? If a former United States Champion returns to the promotion, the father and son could reunite.

The former champion in question is current AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The 33-year-old star recently revealed that his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is expiring soon.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

If Andrade El Idolo chooses to return to his former stomping ground, Mysterio is the perfect opponent for his first feud. The two stars have feuded with each other during the AEW star's stint in WWE.

The AEW star may not begin wrestling the Hall of Famer as soon as he returns to WWE, but he could cost him some high-profile matches. The 33-year-old star could then follow up by beating down Mysterio after each of his matches.

Seeing his father constantly being beaten up, Dominik Mysterio might put his animosity aside and could finally decide to help him against El Idolo.

The most memorable matches the former NXT Champion had on the WWE main roster were against Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Therefore, fans will be clamoring to see the two go at it once again.

The Mysterios could also team together one last time and go after the tag team titles before Rey hangs up his boots.

Andrade El Idolo teased forming a tag team with Rey Mysterio

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Once the news broke about his induction, the former United States Champion took to Twitter to congratulate Rey Mysterio.

In the process, El Idolo also mentioned that he would like to team up with the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

"I would love to learn a lot from you as a rival. But now I would like to learn from you as a TAG TEAM. #619 @reymysterio," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

After the Hall of Fame ceremony, the veteran wrestled his son for the first time ever on Night one of WrestleMania 39. The former WWE Champion emerged victorious despite shenanigans from The Judgment Day.

Would you like to see Dominik reunite with his father?

