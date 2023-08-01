Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American title could be in jeopardy if top free agent debuts at WWE SummerSlam

One of the biggest heels in WWE currently is Dominik Mysterio. People are even more irate that he is also holding one of the top titles in NXT, the North American Championship. But his run could come to an end if one of the top free agents in the business makes his debut at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The wrestler is none other than former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. The second-generation star recently left the Jacksonville-based promotion, and there has been speculation that Triple H will sign him to WWE as soon as possible.

There were reports that Pillman had been spotted training in the WWE Performance Center. He was also rumored to be the newest addition to the NXT roster.

Currently, multiple stars have been showing up on different brands. The Judgment Day has been prominently featured on NXT, a couple of weeks ago, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Tony D'Angelo all showed up on Monday Night RAW. Thus, even if Pillman signs with the White and Gold brand, there's still a possibility for him to show up on a different brand.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place in Detroit, Michigan, this Saturday. So far, there is only one match that involves The Judgment Day. That is the World Heavyweight Championship match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

But Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the faction are bound to be in the corner of The Prince. There's a possibility that the numbers game becomes too hard to handle for The Visionary.

But when things seem to be slipping, Brian Pillman Jr. could show up to help Rollins out. He can instantly target Dirty Dom and could even have a brawl and chase him out of the arena.

This can lead to the two feud, and potentially, at NXT No Mercy, the two could face each other for the first time, and Pillman might be the one to dethrone Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio successfully retained his title at NXT Great American Bash thanks to Rhea Ripley

This past Sunday night was the NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event. One of the marquee matches of the night was the North American Title Triple Threat match between Dirty Dom, Mustafa Ali, and Wes Lee.

Despite the efforts put in by the challengers to dethrone Mysterio, the champion managed to retain the title thanks to Rhea Ripley's interference. She attacked Lee with her title belt and also took out Ali. This allowed Dirty Dom to capitalize and hit the Frog Splash for the win.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Mysterio was featured in the main event in a tag team match between The Judgment Day and the team of Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn.

