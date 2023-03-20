Drew McIntyre should face 18-year wrestling veteran if he wins Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling fans eagerly anticipate the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 39, as Drew McIntyre faces off against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental title. The stakes are high for the Scottish Warrior in this triple threat match.

Brian Cage is a 18-year wrestling veteran. If Drew McIntyre manages to win the Intercontinental title, he should face Cage in the near future. Brian has been making a splash in the independent wrestling circuit and has gained prominence in AEW.

News of WWE's interest in Cage comes at an opportune time as his contract with AEW is set to expire soon. If McIntyre wins the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania, he will be in need of a worthy opponent for his title defense on Raw. With Cage's impressive physique, impressive in-ring skills, and reputation as a ruthless heel, he would be a perfect match for McIntyre.

A clash between The Machine and the Scottish Warrior would undoubtedly be a must-see bout for fans. Their respective strengths, power, and intensity would make for a dynamic match and have the potential to steal the show.

If Brian Cage were to debut as a heel in this feud, it would make things more intriguing. Drew McIntyre has been a popular wrestler, and his previous encounters with heel opponents have only made him more popular.

Drew McIntyre makes a fearless statement about his WrestleMania 39 match

Drew McIntyre is confident that his WrestleMania match will be a standout performance of the night. The Scottish Warrior secured his place in the Intercontinental Championship triple threat match against Sheamus and current Champion, Gunther.

Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, McIntyre predicted that their match would be a hard-hitting barnburner and would steal the show. He expressed sympathy for anyone who would have to follow their match on the card.

"People are going to be talking about this match all the way to Mania. It's all three of us now. What happened, happened at the end. It's a triple threat. I just feel sorry for anybody else on that show if you're on after us. We're gonna redefine physicality in that match. Nobody's gonna be able to follow us. Drew McIntyre at the end of WrestleMania is gonna be the Intercontinental Champion," McIntyre said.

The Scottish Warrior's confidence is high as he prepares for his triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

