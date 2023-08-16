Drew McIntyre could turn heel if WWE veteran returns for his first match in almost 9 years

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE right now. He is a former world champion and a main event-level star who can fulfill multiple roles for the company. However, Rob Van Dam's return could trigger a heel turn for him.

The Scottish Warrior has been a heel before during his initial run with the company when he was Vince McMahon's "Chosen One," but the gimmick failed to get over with the fans. He returned to RAW as a heel, forming an alliance with Dolph Ziggler.

They defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. During his run-in toward the Royal Rumble win in 2020, he became a fully-fledged babyface and has been a face ever since.

Rob Van Dam recently debuted in AEW, feuding with Jungle Boy. They faced off in an FTW Rules match for the FTW Championship, where the former Jurassic Express member emerged victorious. It has been reported that the Whole Damn Show is still a free agent and has not signed with Tony Khan's company permanently.

Should he return to WWE, a feud with Drew McIntyre could be the perfect way to turn the latter heel. He has shown signs of frustration, having lost numerous big matches in recent months, and a heel turn could be on the cards. Cheating to defeat a legend like RVD would be the perfect way to his villainous era.

Drew McIntyre and Rob Van Dam have never had a singles match in WWE

Drew McIntyre has been a part of WWE for a very long time, be it as the Chosen One or as part of the 3MB, or as a WrestleMania main eventer. The same goes for Rob Van Dam, who has enjoyed an eventful career in the Stamford-based company as well.

Despite occasional overlaps, the two have never crossed paths against each other in singles action. They were part of a Battle Royale in 2013 on RAW, but other than that, they have not had an official match in WWE yet.

Drew McIntyre has been teaming up with Matt Riddle recently, who is a babyface himself. Turning on him and vanquishing a returning legend like Rob Van Dam will immediately make him one of the most despised figures on the roster.

