Edge still has one thing left to do in pro wrestling amid rumors of imminent retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has had one of the most storied careers of all time. From humble beginnings with The Brood to becoming The Rated-R Superstar, then retiring due to injury and making a shocking comeback at the age of 46 is nothing short of remarkable.

Edge has won a lot of titles and accolades during his time in WWE. Be it the tag team titles with his partner Christian or the iconic World Heavyweight Title, he has won almost everything.

Along the way, he has had memorable rivalries and feuds with stars such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and Randy Orton, among others. These will live long in the minds of wrestling fans worldwide. However, his career seems to be on its last legs, as rumors about him retiring soon have been making the rounds.

With his career seemingly winding up soon, there are a lot of things that Edge would love to do. For starters, he would love to win the World Heavyweight Championship that he never lost, and a potential last feud with Seth Rollins would be a near-perfect end to a stellar career.

However, there is only one way in which The Rated-R Superstar’s career could end, and that is by having one final run with current AEW star and his former tag team partner, Christian Cage. Christian, like Edge, retired once already but made a shocking comeback in 2021 and has continued wrestling in AEW, where he keeps defying his age with great matches.

It is clear that both men are not done and have some fuel left in the tank, which could give WWE the perfect reason to bring back the former star into the fold and give his long-time partner the send-off he deserves.

How can Edge & Christian reunite in WWE?

The perfect scenario would be for Christian to return to WWE, reunite with The Rated-R Superstar, and re-form their iconic tag team. They could then go and challenge each and every tag team to prove to everyone that they are not handed anything just because of their status.

If Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are still the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, that could serve as the best possible match for both veterans. What could also add another layer of excitement to their match is that all four of them are Canadians, and a bout in their home country would surely be a blockbuster.

Having Christian by his side and bringing down the curtains on his career would be the perfect way for Edge to retire and walk off into the sunset as one of the greatest wrestlers the world has ever seen.

