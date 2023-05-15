Edge should take another WWE hiatus and return for a blockbuster retirement match at WrestleMania 40

Edge is one of the best-known stars in WWE, and his stock has consistently risen since his epic comeback to professional wrestling three years back. He could be retiring again soon, but he must face Christian Cage one more time before hanging up his boots.

The Rated-R Superstar was forced into early retirement in 2011 due to a severe neck injury. He retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27 before stepping away from active competition.

While fans had given up hope of seeing The Ultimate Opportunist back inside a WWE ring, he made a blockbuster return at Royal Rumble 2020. Since then, he has had notable feuds against the likes of Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins. He also won the 2021 Royal Rumble and main evented WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

With his recent statements, Edge has fueled speculation that he could retire soon. However, before his eventual retirement, he must take a hiatus and prepare for a blockbuster bout against long-time friend Christian Cage at WrestleMania 40.

Edge and Christian are among the most popular tag teams ever. While they spent much time as a tandem, they also share a storied history as rivals. They feuded over the Intercontinental Championship in 2001, and their last match came in 2010. Captain Charisma has only defeated his real-life best friend once in singles action.

A retirement match at WrestleMania 40 would be the perfect way to cap off their incredible 20-plus-year story. However, for that to happen, Cage must jump ship to AEW, as he is currently an AEW star.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was rooting for Edge in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Edge got another chance to become a WWE world champion when he participated in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament last week.

Ahead of Edge's triple threat match against Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles, Booker T stated he was rooting for The Rated-R Superstar.

"Edge would be the right person to put in that position, win or lose," Booker T asserted. "If he wins, that's big, but then if he loses, he don't lose anything at the same time. So that's a win-win situation if Edge is in that position (...) And the thing is, if Edge is in that position, you gonna want him to win." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Edge came up short as AJ Styles picked up the victory following a Phenomenal Forearm. The latter will now face Rollins at Night of Champions to crown the new titleholder.

