Hall of Famer asserts that former WWE Champion is "the right person to put in that position, win or lose," against Seth Rollins 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has earned his spot in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals at Night of Champions. The million-dollar question now is, who will his opponent be in Saudi Arabia?

Among the six superstars contending for the opportunity tonight on SmackDown, each one has a legit chance of advancing to the finals. However, a recent revelation by Hall of Famer Edge has become a game changer.

In Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion made an emphatic statement about The Rated-R Superstar, who announced via his Twitter page that winning the new title is his final career goal. The catch was that the day he loses the belt, he will retire.

The current NXT commentator believes Edge should advance to the finals over AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, and current United States Champion Austin Theory.

"Edge would be the right person to put in that position, win or lose," Booker T asserted. "If he win, that's big, but then if he lose, he don't lose anything at the same time. So that's a win-win situation if Edge is in that position ... And the thing is, if Edge is in that position, you gonna want him to win." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Edge will be making his first appearance tonight on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39. Fans are drooling over the first-time-ever triple threat match featuring legends Edge, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I can't believe we're getting AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Edge on SmackDown.



This match feels big time. I can't believe we're getting AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Edge on SmackDown.This match feels big time. https://t.co/Sy8nIkdbyb

Following the same pattern as what transpired on WWE RAW, the winner of this contest will go one-on-one with whoever prevails in the other bout, between Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory.

Edge may get his dream one-on-one encounter with 45-year-old WWE Superstar

Less than two months prior, Edge revealed that "maybe more than anybody," the Hall of Famer wants to get in the ring with Sheamus.

The Irishman made his debut on WWE's main roster in 2009. Despite both stars being part of the roster at the time, they never got to wrestle each other one-on-one.

"I'd love to get in there with Sheamus. Honestly, almost, maybe more than anybody. Because I feel like at this stage in our careers, and with the story that we could tell now, the kind of match we could have now, it'd be so much better than it would have been 15 years ago, ad he's a guy that no matter how many years we've both been in the company, we've never had a one-on-one match. That seems crazy to me. So I feel like that needs to be rectified." [H/T - Fightful]

While fans have been clamoring for Seth Rollins to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion almost unanimously, Edge's revelation has made things interesting, leaving the vast majority of people in a troubling situation.

Who are you rooting for to capture the Big Gold Belt? Let us know in the comments section below.

